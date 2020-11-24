No Filter: Guts and glory on the line in first ever ‘No Filter Turkey Bowl’

Written by No Filter Show
November 24, 2020

ST. GEORGE — Thanksgiving and football. Is there a better pair? Well, maybe the two gentlemen calling the play-by-play in the first ever “No Filter Turkey Bowl.”

In this special episode of “No Filter,” local celebrity Sheldon Demke and 95.9 The Hawk radio host Peter Gunn call a battle for the ages as the No Filter crew takes on the Canyon Media radio crew in a socially distanced and socially awkward game of flag football just in time for turkey day.

“It’s going to be brutal out there,” Grady Sinclair, “No Filter’s” host, said.

Watch the first ever No Filter Turkey Bowl in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

But perhaps nothing was more brutal than the verbal abuse in the booth from the shot callers Demke and Gunn.

“You know, Grady really puts the turd in turducken,” Demke said.

The battleground was set, Dixie State University’s Greater Zion Stadium and the teams – No Filter’s motley assortment vs. the Canyon Media radio rascals – were masked up, super sanitized and ready to do some damage on the gridiron.

The radio team got off to a great start though they were penalized by referee Kip Jones for taking the game a little too seriously. Who knew radio hosts could ever be serious?

The No Filter team never takes anything seriously and it was easy to see that out on the field. They simply didn’t have what it takes to win. At least a game of football that is.

That said, the level of creativity the No Filter team showed as they tried to have as much fun as possible while promoting safe pandemic practices was admirable.

In all seriousness, the “No Filter” show wants to wish everyone a very safe and happy Thanksgiving. If you have a fun tradition, holiday memory or favorite recipe to share, drop it in the Facebook comments.

