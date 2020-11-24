Southern Utah COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations hit 50

A sign saluting medical workers outside Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah on May 8, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — While Utah overall continues to see a stabilizing in new coronavirus infections, that is not the case in Southern Utah, which on Tuesday saw its sixth-highest number of new infections, according to the Utah Department of Health.

More alarmingly, the area hit its highest level of local residents hospitalized for COVID-19 — 50 — since the pandemic began.

Iron County saw the number of new infections there increase by 53% on Tuesday, from 33 to 62. Farther down south, St. George, with 101 new infections, led the state for cities with less than 100,000 people.

The Utah Department of Health also reports that for the first time, the virus has penetrated the walls of the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins City, as a little under five residents have come down with the virus.

Until now, the local veterans home has avoided the outbreaks that have struck other veterans homes around the state.

The Washington County School District is also reporting an increase in the spread of the virus among staff and students.

There was some positive news, as for the first time in 12 days there were no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Southern Utah. However, there was still a change in the death totals for Washington and Iron counties.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported that two deaths attributed to Washington County residents were actually residents of Iron County. Thus, the number of dead in Iron County rose to six, while going down to 68 in Washington County.

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

We invite you to check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Nov. 24, 2020, seven-day average in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 10,686 (240.4 new infections per day in seven days, falling since Nov. 23)

Washington County: 8,563 (182.7 per day, falling)

Iron County: 1,592 (43.9 per day, rising)

Kane County: 153 (3.4 per day, falling)

Garfield County: 229 (7 per day, falling)

Beaver County: 149 (3.4 per day, falling)

New infections for major Southern Utah cities (numbers released ahead of Southern Utah numbers):

St. George: 101 (rising)

Washington City: 24 ( steady )

) Hurricane/LaVerkin: 22 ( steady )

) Ivins City/Santa Clara: 14 ( rising )

) Cedar City: 46 ( rising )

Deaths: 83 (1.6 per day, falling)

Washington County: 68 (2 deaths removed after correction.)

Iron County: 6 (2 deaths added after correction.)

Garfield County: 6

Kane County: 1

Beaver County: 2

Hospitalized: 50 (rising)

Active cases: 3,916 (falling)

Recovered: 6,912

Current Utah seven-day average: 3,284 (falling)

