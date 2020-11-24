Melted Massage expands massage, bodywork services with new Green Valley location

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Celebrating five years in business and the opening of a new location, Melted Massage owner Ryan Gallian and his team of therapists encourage Southern Utahns to give themselves the gift of self-care this holiday season.

Melted Massage offers upscale massage therapy and therapeutic bodywork in an environment that promotes healing and tranquility, Gallian said. Prior to launching Melted Massage, he observed a need for a different kind of massage therapy in St. George.

Whereas other providers simply give customers a menu of massages to choose from, therapists at Melted Massage work with each client to devise a customized treatment plan addressing their unique needs. This way, clients can benefit from various modalities within each treatment.

Therapists address blockages that cause tension to build up within the body by “melting” the tissues back into a healthy liquid state, restoring range of motion and alleviating pain. Gallian said the mission of Melted Massage is to create a state of mind and body where customers can achieve total relaxation and balance.

“We empower our therapists to do bodywork instead of following traditional protocols,” he said. “That makes a huge difference in allowing them to be the artists that they are.”

Melted Massage currently employs 24 therapists between their original location in the Rio Plaza along Riverside Drive and their new Green Valley facility, which opened in mid-September.

The new location occupies a piece of the former Green Valley Spa property. Walking in, guests are greeted by friendly staff in a striking reception area that doubles as a salt room – the front desk sits atop 1,500 pounds of therapeutic Himalayan salt stones.

Gallian said the Green Valley location offers everything customers have come to expect from Melted Massage and more. Shared facilities with the Amira vacation rental resort allow customers to enjoy a swimming pool, jacuzzi and outdoor showers. Facials will soon be added to the treatment menu.

“We were a little hesitant because it’s a bit off the beaten path,” Gallian said, “but we thought, ‘Why can’t locals have a high-end place to be able to go to but still have our same affordable rates and everything that we offer?’ We think it’s a win, and we think it’ll be a big success for everybody.”

Gallian has spent 20 years working as a massage therapist and said the past five with Melted Massage have undoubtedly been the most fun. He continues to further his education in various modalities, exploring new avenues of bodywork to help clients relieve their pain.

“The best part is being able to help people,” he said. “There have been a lot of really incredible moments with these individuals.”

Gallian said some people have explored massage therapy and bodywork in the past only to be disappointed by a treatment or provider that wasn’t the right fit for their needs. He invites them to experience the Melted Massage difference.

“What I tell people is that not every therapist is for every body, so give somebody else a chance,” he said. “Put a little trust in the process, because there’s a therapist out there that you’re going to think is amazing.”

Along these lines, the team at Melted Massage was voted the community’s favorite massage therapists in the 2020 Best of Southern Utah contest.

Melted Massage was created with the goal of making massage therapy affordable for the local community, Gallian said. Customers can save by bundling massages into packages of three, five or more. Melted Massage also offers monthly membership plans with no contract.

Gallian encourages Southern Utahns to take advantage of Melted Massage’s upcoming Black Friday promotion, which he said offers some of the best deals of the year. Friday through Sunday, customers may purchase up to three 50-minute massages for $39.95 each or 80-minute massages for $59.95 each. They can be purchased as a gift certificate and redeemed anytime. Massages are available to buy online, by calling 435-628-1899 or visiting either location.

As a tumultuous year draws to a close, Gallian said he hopes more people will make self-care a priority this holiday season, particularly those who haven’t yet discovered the profound benefits of massage therapy.

“The best part about getting a massage for the first time is finding out how your body feels and what’s actually going on inside your body,” he said. “You don’t even realize what’s tight or what hurts until somebody actually starts showing you these areas.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Melted Massage St. George locations: 558 E. Riverside Drive #206 | 1999 W. Canyon View Drive Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Telephone: 435-628-1899 | Email: [email protected] | Website.



