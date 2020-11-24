‘I work for you, not the dealership’: Easy Wheels simplifies car buying with personalized service

Stock image courtesy of Easy Wheels, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Looking to avoid the hassle and time spent shopping for a new car? Overwhelmed by pushy salespeople and mountains of paperwork? Or maybe you’re worried about COVID-19 exposure at a dealership. Now you can let Easy Wheels do the heavy lifting for you with their personalized vehicle buying service.

Michael Vaterlaus launched Easy Wheels earlier this year, but he said that the business concept had been in his mind for more than a decade. Recognizing that many people are uncertain when it comes to navigating the purchase of a car, he guarantees to help his clients secure the best deal on the right vehicle for them.

Vaterlaus said there are a couple of options consumers have when it comes to purchasing a vehicle. The first is simply walking into a dealership and saying what you want to buy.

“Or you can go in with the right information and experience to say, ‘Here’s what I need to make this deal happen,’” he said. “You can save a lot of money that way.”

With Easy Wheels, Vaterlaus has broken down car buying into five steps:

Consultation – Vaterlaus reviews a detailed questionnaire with each client to determine what type of vehicle will suit their lifestyle and budget, plus whether it’s in their best interest to buy or lease and potentially trade in a current vehicle. The client remains essentially hands-off from this point forward, he said. Consultations are always free.

Inspection and test drive – Vaterlaus will hunt through dealership inventory to identify the best few vehicles that meet the client’s needs. He then personally inspects and drives each of them. If the client wishes to take any of the selections for a test drive, he will bring the car to their doorstep.

Negotiation – Once the client has decided on a car, Vaterlaus handles all of the paperwork and haggling with the dealership. He will negotiate the financing or leasing terms, if applicable, and said he’s always on the lookout for hidden fees and options that can end up costing car buyers hundreds of extra dollars.

Contract review – The client receives all the paperwork either electronically or via courier to examine at their convenience before signing.

Delivery – Vaterlaus arranges transportation of the chosen vehicle directly to the client’s home.

“With this comprehensive service package, the customer literally never has to leave home,” Vaterlaus said.

Easy Wheels is an independent party negotiating on behalf of the buyer. Unlike a broker, Vaterlaus doesn’t receive commission from any dealership and charges a flat fee separately from the car deal.

“The customer is made aware of everything down to the dollar before they make a commitment,” he said. “I work for you, not the dealership.”

Vaterlaus said he has been a “car guy” his entire life and has personally purchased many new and used vehicles. Over the course of his business career, he has mainly been involved in sales or transportation, including working for a major brand auto dealership.

“I understand that perspective of what goes on behind the curtains as far as selling cars in a dealership,” he said. “I’ve spent most of my career on the wholesale side selling manufactured goods through a dealer network. So that’s also given me a lot of insight into how dealerships operate from the back side.”

Over the years, friends and family started approaching Vaterlaus for help with buying a new vehicle. This service ultimately evolved into starting his own business.

“Most people don’t enjoy the process of buying a new car or are somewhat intimidated and uncomfortable,” he said. “My goal is to relieve all the stress of the process so you can look forward to – and enjoy – getting a new car. I make it fun for you!”

Easy Wheels is based in Santa Clara and operates primarily within Washington County. With 16 brand dealerships and numerous used car lots in the St. George area, there are plenty of vehicles to choose from, Vaterlaus said, but if a client wants to purchase a foreign or luxury vehicle not available locally, his five-step process can be applied to a dealership in Las Vegas.

Vaterlaus said Easy Wheels is best suited for clients looking to spend at least $10,000 on a new or used vehicle. The higher the sticker price of the vehicle, the greater the savings.

“In most cases I can save you thousands of dollars,” he said, “and I always guarantee to save you more than the cost of my service.”

Whether a client decides to purchase or lease, Vaterlaus said it’s important to remember that all the numbers people see in vehicle advertising are negotiable as long as the buyer comes prepared. And no buyer is more prepared than the one who has Easy Wheels working for them.

“Guaranteed savings and convenience – that’s what the company is built on,” he said.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

