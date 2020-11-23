Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Iron County Commissioner Paul Cozzens and CICWCD employee Tracy Feltner discuss conservation project under way at Lake Quichapa's dry lake bed, Iron County, Utah, November 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21-22.

ST. GEORGE — Picture this: You’re the proud owner of a new ice cream shop in St. George. Today’s your grand opening, which is five years in the making. You’re in the midst of an afternoon rush. Customers fill the shop. You step outside for some fresh air, and you find that a gaggle of young people have cluttered the entrance with a thick tangle of bicycles and scooters. What do you do?

ST. GEORGE — Several Southern Utah cities are putting financial limits on their involvement in a nuclear power project after other Utah cities pulled out.

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at the Amira Resort, located at 1999 West Canyon View Drive, just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

ST. GEORGE — According to the Utah Department of Health, there are now more than 3,500 people right now with the coronavirus in Southern Utah, though health experts are in agreement that the official number is usually half of what the actual number might be.

CEDAR CITY — Water conservation efforts in Iron County have long focused on preventing the water from reaching Lake Quichapa, as the high concentration of salts and minerals in the soil within that ancient lake bed essentially prevents the water from ever being usable again.

