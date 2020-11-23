SUU women’s basketball season opener at Utah canceled due to COVID-19

Portland State at Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team’s season opener that was set to take place Wednesday at the University of Utah has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing protocols from the home team.

According to a press release issued by the University of Utah’s athletic department, the Utes will no longer play their games against the SUU Thunderbirds and Utah Valley University that had been scheduled for this week.

The season opener for the Lady T-Birds will now be their Big Sky Conference opener against the Montana Grizzlies at Missoula on Dec. 3. Those same two teams are also scheduled to play two days later at SUU in Cedar City on Dec. 5, with the noon contest serving as SUU’s home opener.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.