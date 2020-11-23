August 25, 1946 — November 17, 2020

Karen Hazel Zitting, our beloved mother, wife, sister and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 74

She was born in Murray Utah Aug. 25, 1946, to Arnold Nathan Boss and Hazel Wayman. She grew up in Murray and graduated from Granite high school in 1964.

She married Haven Roy Barlow in 1965, they had 11 beautiful children together. Karen and Haven later separated.

Karen was a dedicated mother, after separating, she raised her children mostly on her own, she babysat and sold her hand-stitched quilts to provide for them and promote their happiness. She built relationships with many different people, she put a high value on friendships. Karen was devoted to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and continually softened the hearts of her children to the Gospel and the Priesthood by her love and example.

Karen lived most of her life in the Salt Lake Valley, she later moved to Centennial Park Arizona in 2005, and joined the family of Lorin C. Zitting in 2008. She lived the remainder of her life being a grandma and friend to the community always showing up to school functions and community events to see her grandchildren. She was known throughout the community for bringing people cookies and making blankets, and other kind gestures. Karen was loved and cared for by Lorin and the Zitting family until the moment she passed. She often stated how happy she was and how loved she felt in the last years of her life.

Karen is survived by her husband Lorin, his family, 10 of her birth children and many others that she claimed as her own. She has 90 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, her youngest son Nathan, her Zitting son Brigham, her sister wife Hazel and grandson Brigham.

Due to unfortunate circumstances, out of the family’s control, the services will be private and for close family members. Interment will take place Sunday, Nov, 29, 2020, at the Centennial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com