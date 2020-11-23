Grady Clocks In: Taking a tour through history at St. George Pawn and Jewelry

ST. GEORGE — Located on Sunset Boulevard, St. George Pawn and Jewelry is, to all outside appearances, just an average pawnshop. But this unassuming shop is anything but ordinary on the inside.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair signs up for a shift at the shop that houses more than just people’s old jewelry, it houses a piece or two of history.

“First of all, it is so interesting here. Everywhere you look it’s some sort of history,” Sinclair said.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

Though the outgoing host started his job on the wrong foot by showing up late, he quickly settled into a rhythm, sweeping floors, taking out the trash, helping customers and learning about the incredible vintage collection of guns and swords that owner Troy Rivera has on display and for sale at St. George Pawn and Jewelry.

“I deal with a lot of collections,” Rivera said as he showed Sinclair some of the more unique items in the shop.

“You will not see a gun collection like this anywhere in Southern Utah, I guarantee it, it’s amazing,” Sinclair said.

And it isn’t just guns and swords. St. George Pawn and Jewelry is lined with sports memorabilia, classic toys, guitars, clothing and so much more.

The shop has so much stuff even before you walk inside, in fact, that Sinclair said that’s why he was late.

“Quit having so much cool stuff, Troy,” Sinclair said.

In addition to buying and selling used goods, St. George Pawn and Jewelry also offers 10% pawn loans, one of the lowest rates in Southern Utah.

Sinclair enjoyed the experience at St. George Pawn and Jewelry so much, he said he would work there for free. But would Rivera hire him back?

Watch this episode of “Grady Clocks In” and find out.

Resources

St. George Pawn and Jewelry | Address: 922 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George | Telephone: 435-688-9002 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday | Website.

