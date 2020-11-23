October 20, 1934 — November 19, 2020

Connie Bringhurst Wasden Mayer, our loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 86 after a short battle with lung cancer.

Connie was born to Loren Bringhurst and Wilma Reid Bringhurst in the Cedar City Hospital on Oct. 20, 1934. Connie’s parents lived in Toquerville at the time of her birth. Although she was an only child, she always said her cousins Beryl Graff, Sherry Bradshaw, and Deloy Slack were like siblings to her. They spent most of their time together and celebrated every holiday.

Connie was full of life from the time she was born. “I want to live forever,” she would say. “I want to live forever and go dancing.” Connie loved to dance. She also loved painting and sewing. She spent her youth designing and sewing dresses to wear to the Friday night dances in Toquerville and Hurricane. New dress designs filled her chemistry notebook at Hurricane High School, risking to fail the class to find the perfect dress to sew for the weekend dance. With some luck (and perhaps charm) she was able to pass chemistry and graduate high school in 1952. Still dancing, sewing and painting every chance she got, she attended Dixie College to study art and interior design. There she was an attendant for Harvest Ball Queen, she rode on floats in parades, and worked at the Sun Bowl Club.

At a dance in Veyo, Utah she felt a tug on her long, red ponytail. It was Harold Leon Wasden (Herb), playfully trying to get her attention. He swept her off her feet and they danced the night away. They were later married on May 10, 1957. They raised three children together before Harold passed away from cancer on July 21, 1985.

She spent the next nine years taking care of her parents and spending time with her children before marrying Willard Mayer on Oct. 21, 1994.

Connie will be remembered for her kindness, hard work and incredible hospitality. She never stopped working and went above and beyond to make everyone around her comfortable and happy. You could always expect first-class service when you went over to Connie’s house. She would make sure you have everything you need and invite you to “sit down and have a Pepsi.” Connie saw the infinite worth in everyone and giving love was always her solution to any problem. As a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she showed her love for her Heavenly Father by continually serving others.

Connie loved spending time with her family and always found a reason to get together and have a party.

Connie was preceded in death by her father Loren Bringhurst, mother Wilma Reid Bringhurst, and first husband Harold Leon Wasden. She is survived by her husband Willard Mayer, her three children Lonnie Wasden, Tim Wasden (Tanya), Jill Freewald (Rob), as well as 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the Cancer Center staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center for the great care that Connie received in the last few weeks of her life.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm at the same location.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com