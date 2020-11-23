State relaxes some of COVID-19 order, keeps mask mandate and adds restrictions

Photo illustration. | Photo by Ahmed Zaggoudi, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah will be continuing the mandate that masks must be worn in public spaces but will be loosening restrictions on social gatherings after the stroke of midnight Tuesday.

However, the new COVID-19 order announced by Gov. Gary Herbert Monday morning still has some new restrictions for events, businesses and restaurants – especially in areas that are seeing high transmission of the virus, which includes most of the state and all of Southern Utah.

The state health department also announced a return of a less restrictive COVID-19 Transmission Index that divides counties based on high, moderate or low spread of the virus, like the one that had been in place before the governor ordered a two-week “circuit breaker” on Nov. 8.

A large expansion of testing was also announced that immediately allows anyone in the state to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of if they are experiencing symptoms or not.

The governor expressed optimism as the state as a whole started the week with lower numbers of new infections and a stabilization of the positivity rate. However, that was not the case with Southern Utah, which saw another 216 new infections on Monday and two additional deaths in Washington County, according to the Utah Department of Health.

The biggest source of optimism has been the recent news of three vaccine trials entering their last phases with a between 75-95% success rate. Herbert said it is just a matter of weeks before the first Utahns will receive doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, and he expects them to be available to all Utahns by next summer.

“We see a little daylight at the end of the tunnel for the first time. Vaccines will be available in the next few weeks for vaccines that have a 95% effectiveness,” said Herbert, who noted there are also signs in the statewide data from the Utah Department of Health that the mask mandate and other measures by the state designed to curb the virus may be working. “There are indications we are starting to flatten out a bit but we need another week to see the effects.”

While the five-county area showed no large reduction of new infections on Monday, the city-by-city data from the Utah Department of Health, which is usually a day ahead of the overall Southern Utah data, showed signs the surge may be receding.

All of the major Southern Utah cities – from St. George to Hurricane to Cedar City – showed an across-the-board 50% reduction in new infections on Monday. It remains to be seen if the new data is a sign of a multi-day trend.

A less optimistic trend that continued Monday was a continued string of multiple deaths from COVID-19 in Southern Utah – especially Washington County and among those 45-64 years of age. There have been 20 people locally who have died of COVID-19 in the last 11 days.

As the previous health order expires at the end of the day Monday, the new order will maintain the order that masks are required to be worn in indoor public settings and outdoors when social distancing can’t be maintained.

What will not continue are the orders that required people to not hold social gatherings with people outside their home.

The complete new order can be read here.

Rich Saunders, the interim director of the Utah Department of Health, responded to a question from St. George News that the new orders are relying more on people to act on their best behavior on their own toward protecting themselves and others, rather than mandating it. Even while there are state and federal recommendations not to gather with people from outside their household for Thanksgiving, Saunders and Herbert both said the state government will not force anyone’s hand.

“It’s a very dangerous situation, but in the name of not intruding into people’s residences, we’ve pulled back,” Saunders said. “Hopefully we’ve learned a lot and people will make good judgments.”

During a Monday morning news conference at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Herbert insisted his goal is to continue to balance the needs of public health, business and people’s personal liberty.

He also said it is no longer about finding a way to stop the coronavirus as much as it just making it to next summer and what he expects to be a wide distribution of the vaccine.

“Everyone is looking for the magic bullet to solve the problem and, unfortunately, there isn’t one,” Herbert said. “This is about how do we endure and keep the economy functioning.”

While relaxing most of the restrictions besides the mask mandate that was put in place two weeks ago, the new order does have new restrictions that especially affect restaurants, bars, businesses, schools and those holding events.

Organizers of any public social gathering event must register their event with the Utah Department of Health and in high-transmission areas are required to keep 6 feet of distance between patron groups

Restaurants in high transmission areas must maintain 6 feet distance between all parties, and bars must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.

As soon as possible, but no later than Jan. 1, Dixie State University, Southern Utah University and other universities must require every student to have a COVID-19 test every 14 days.

School extracurricular activities and sports, which were postponed by the governor’s order two weeks ago, can resume. However, all participants – from the players to the coaches to the trainers – must be tested for the virus every two weeks to participate.

The COVID-19 Transmission Index, first introduced in October, is making its return but won’t have the teeth it did before.

Whereas before when it included orders to reduce the number of those in gatherings based on the severity of the virus spread in each county, the revised index only issues recommendations. While everyone in the state is now covered by a mask mandate, the index will serve more as a guide now rather than a restrictive measure.

“There’s no real differentiation in the order, but there is a difference in the recommendations,” Saunders said.

Regardless, just about every county in the state – including every county in Southern Utah – is considered “high” in the new index.

If there was any hope for any Southern Utah county to move lower in the transmission index, it would be for Beaver County which, at a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 9% in the last 14 days, is the only county to be below 10%.

This is a developing story. More details later this afternoon.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Nov. 23, 2020, seven-day average in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 10,686 (248.7 new infections per day in seven days, falling since Nov. 22)

County-by-county numbers released later Monday.

New infections for major Southern Utah cities (numbers released ahead of Southern Utah numbers):

St. George: 95 (falling)

Washington City: 24 ( falling )

) Hurricane/LaVerkin: 22 ( falling )

) Ivins City/Santa Clara: 13 ( falling )

) Cedar City: 42 ( falling )

Deaths: 83 (1.9 per day, rising)

Washington County: 70 (2 new since last report: hospitalized male 65-84, long-term care male 65-84.)

Iron County: 4

Garfield County: 6

Kane County: 1

Beaver County: 2

Hospitalized: Released later Monday.

Active cases: 3,919 (rising)

Recovered: Released later Monday.

Current Utah seven-day average: 3,310 (rising)

