City and state of residence: Hurricane, Utah

Name: Blanca Dora Casanova

Age: 65

Date of Birth: May 23, 1955

Place of Birth: Mexicali, Mexico

Passed Away: Nov. 6, 2020

Spouse: Abel Casanova

Blanca Casanova was raised in San Jose, California and later moved to Orange County California. A dedicated wife, mother and nana, Blanca also had a passion for teaching. She earned Bachelors and Masters degrees from California State University of Fullerton. After a long successful career teaching, she retired from the Santa Ana School District in California.

Survived By:

Spouse: Abel Casanova

Children: Abel Casanova Jr, Gabriel Casanova, Bob Casanova, Laurie Casanova Cadenhead

Grandchildren: Addieline Casanova, Amy Casanova, Claire Casanova, Jack Cadenhead, Griffin Cadenhead

A viewing is on Nov. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah 84770. The interment is at Hurricane City Cemetery, Hurricane, Utah.

Services may be viewed online and will be available up to 90 days after the service, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 41043 and password BDC2020.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com