‘There isn’t a project too big or too small’: The Flooring Studio transforms houses into dream homes

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The secret is out: Southern Utah isn’t a secret anymore, and with people moving to the area in droves and houses selling faster than they can be built, more buyers are exploring the possibilities of remodeling.

Heidi Berlin, remodeling expert and owner of The Flooring Studio in St. George, specializes in breathing new life into living spaces. If a client is moving to the area and has purchased a house that doesn’t quite fit their lifestyle or environment, Berlin said her design team can help make it feel like home.

The Flooring Studio carries a wide variety of flooring materials from some of the largest manufacturers in the industry. Clients will find options for all types of spaces, including hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile and carpet.

Berlin said The Flooring Studio offers everything needed to transform a house into a dream home. She is committed to providing a full-service design experience by assisting homeowners with cabinet, countertop and plumbing fixture selections in addition to flooring. She remains involved through each stage of the remodel and takes great pride in her attention to detail and custom finishing work.

Berlin is a licensed general contractor with 20 years of experience in the flooring industry. Her career started with a warehouse position at Southwest Tile Supply, where she discovered her talent for design.

While raising two children as a single mother, Berlin made a name for herself as a remodeling expert and dreamed of starting her own business. She took the plunge in 2014, launching The Flooring Studio. Six years and many satisfied clients later, The Flooring Studio was recently recognized in the 2020 Best of Southern Utah, an acknowledgement she also received in 2019.

There are no shortcuts when it comes to a remodeling project with The Flooring Studio, Berlin said. She strives to deliver high-end results without high-end costs, operating with the business motto of “Never step over a penny to make a dollar.”

Whether a client’s home needs cosmetic updating or significant renovation, Berlin promises to make the process – and their transition to St. George – as easy as possible.

“I take the stress from the client and get the job done,” she said. “We can remodel while you’re in the process of relocating or remodel around you living in the home.”

Remodeling is exhausting for many homeowners, Berlin said, and many people don’t know where to start. Reach out to The Flooring Studio to arrange a free consultation, and Berlin will walk through the space, build a list of client needs and create an estimate.

After two decades in the business, Berlin said she has built a network of the finest residential contractors and services Southern Utah has to offer. From plumbing and heating to housekeeping and pest control, she is more than happy to provide referrals.

Berlin and her team also work alongside handy homeowners who prefer a do-it-yourself approach to remodeling. After the initial consultation, the experts at The Flooring Studio can remain on call for questions and concerns, as well as assisting with some projects including demolition, plumbing and electrical work.

Berlin said she prides herself on completing projects on schedule and doing them right the first time.

“From virtually dust-free demolition to a final clean, there isn’t a project too big or too small for our team,” she said. “We specialize in making sure your project stays on track while getting the quality you deserve at the budget you feel comfortable with.”

The Flooring Studio | Address: 596 E. Tabernacle St., Suite B, St. George | Telephone: 435-767-8564 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

