Zona (Reidhead) Jackson

Dec. 23, 1926 – Nov. 20, 2020

Our beloved mother, Zona R. Jackson, 93, completed her mission on earth Nov. 20, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family.

Mother was born to Alanson Reidhead and Lucinda Estella Hall on Dec. 23, 1926, in Washington City, Utah. Zona married Lloyd Rodney Jackson Nov. 13, 1945, in Pioche, Nevada. Later sealed in the St. George Temple, March 20, 1946.

Zona enjoyed her childhood as a small-town girl in Utah, attending school in Washington City and St. George. She enjoyed learning and being at the top of her class, having a perfect memory that didn’t disappoint throughout her life. In later years, she’d quote poetry memorized in childhood and was proud of her abilities.

Zona enjoyed hiking, rock-hunting, geological formations and the outdoors in the mountains. Family outings included collecting pretty rocks. Hobbies were sewing, crochet, tying quilts, art and music. She was accomplished at bowling and enjoyed her league.

Mom was a poet by nature, writing many poems, winning contests and was printed in literary magazines and Ensign. She wrote ward roadshows and plays.

She became interested in natural herbs, sharing her formulas to help improve others’ health. Her business, “Gifts of Nature,” provided opportunity to meet people who became close friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers: Horace, Boyd, Ray, Roland, Ivin. Sisters: Ada Miller, Ruth.

Survived by children Rodney (Rose), Floyd (Marianne), Gwen Brinkerhoff (Ferrell- deceased), Helen Ashby (Jeff), Carol Ann Schmutz (Doug). Twenty-nine grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.

The family would like to express our appreciation to Becky Phillips who assisted mother daily. Special thanks to Home Health and Hospice services. Special thanks to Becky Olsen, R.N.; Zion’s Way and her bubbly personality and encouragement given over past years.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

