September 13, 1935 — November 17, 2020

Sheldon E. Kelsey, 85, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020 in Hurricane, Utah. He was born on Sept. 13, 1935 to Frank E. Kelsey and Minerva Bauer Kelsey. He was the third of four children. He is preceded in death by Roy Kelsey, Trellis Wilkinson and survived by Sharron Topham.

Kelsey’s early days in Cedar City were filled with odd jobs and cars, where he developed an aptitude for what he called “tinkering,” which meant, in his mind, “repairing.”

Most of dad’s high school summers were spent working at the Grand Canyon, where he met his sweetheart Louise Baldwin. For Kelsey, “it was love at first sight!” They were married on Sept. 28, 1955, in the St. George Temple, and recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. They started their lives together in Henderson, Nevada. While there, three children were born: Michael, Cynthia (deceased) and David.

Kelsey found joy in hard work and mechanics. He served others by helping them with their mechanical problems. He enjoyed camping with his family, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. Early on, after realizing he was not suited for life insurance or real estate, he joined the Operating Engineers Union, Local 12 and went to work at the Nevada Test Site in 1965. While at the Test Site, dad received several bonuses for design and fabrication work on heavy equipment that saved the government both time and money. He retired in 1997.

After retirement, mom and dad moved to Hurricane, Utah and enjoyed spending time on Kolob Mountain with family and friends. Adding to their joy at the cabin was occasional visits from some of their 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Dad continued to tinker with their cabin, in his workshop and on his beloved tractor.

The family will remember their dad and grandpa to have the following qualities: a sense of humor, a clever way of phrasing words, cheerful, problem solver, enthusiastic, loved challenges, early riser, wouldn’t turn away a request, eager to serve, loved you for who you are, loving husband, loved his boys, cherished his daughter, knowledgeable, unselfish, giving of time, resourceful, cheeky smile, kind, funny, sentiments, dedicated, determined, loved coffee, smiley, best storyteller, tidy garage, know how to fix anything, Indian tricks, best beef jerky and burrito maker and proud of his grandchildren. He loved his grandchildren dearly and contributed meaningfully to each of their lives.

Above all, he was kind and loving to his wife. He would regularly ask in prayer for the Lord’s protection to be with his family and “upon this great land we live on.”

The family wishes to express their appreciation to family and friends for their love, prayers, and support. They also wish to thank Kelsey’s physicians, nurses and home caregivers.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hurricane 3rd Ward Chapel, 677 South 700 West, Hurricane, Utah. A gathering will be prior to services, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery. Masks are required for those attending services.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund or the American Heart Association.

