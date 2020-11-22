Possible rain and snow, then sunny skies for Southern Utah Thanksgiving week forecast

Undated photo illustration. | Photo by Shuang Paul Wang, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Thanksgiving week will start out chilly with some rain and possible snow Monday, then skies will clear up for the holiday in St. George and Cedar City.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 53 degrees Fahrenheit Monday in Cedar City followed by below-freezing temperatures and a chance of snow showers overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs of 41 degrees and 50 degrees, respectively. Temperatures will drop back down to 39 degrees on Turkey Day but the sun will be shining.

In St. George, Monday will have a high of 57 degrees before the cold blows in that night, bringing with it a slight chance of rain and a low of 32 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay moderate with highs of 48 degrees and 53 degrees respectively, and the high will drop down to 47 degrees on Thanksgiving.

Because the weather will be cool but sunny this Thanksgiving, it will allow for family football games, outdoor potlucks and backyard games – all of which align with Gov. Gary Herbert’s guidelines to host Thanksgiving feasts outdoors this year, if possible.

Herbert also recommended wearing masks, social distancing, having one person cook and serve the food and keeping holiday dinners limited to household groups.

