Drivers warned that wildlife collisions are in season

“Between the past five years or so, there’s been almost — throughout the state of Utah — 15,000 car and deer accidents,” said UHP Trooper Michael Gordon told Fox13Now.com.

Gordon has worked Highway 89 in Davis County for the past three years and has seen many collisions.

“I think the most odd thing that I’ve seen is a vehicle that hit a cougar,” Gordon added.

In November and early December, drivers can expect to see an increase of wildlife on roads. According to Daniel Olson, the wildlife migration initiative coordinator with the DWR, this is due to seasonal migration changes.

“It’s the time of year when animals move from their high elevation summer ranges down to the winter ranges in the foothills,” Olson said.

He added that with the recent time change, more drivers are on the road during twilight hours when wildlife are more active — 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. when commuters are either headed to or from work.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by DIEGO ROMO, Fox13Now.com.