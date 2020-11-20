May 26, 1988 — November 13, 2020

Shaela Irene Coleman passed away Nov. 13, 2020, in St. George, Utah. She was born May 26, 1988, in Susanville, California to Angela Clawson and Corey Coleman.

Shaela graduated high school and continued to become a CNA. She lived in Colorado for the past 12 years and was married five years to her former spouse, Ben Hartman, the father of their three children.

As a young child, she was fascinated with insects and animals. That passion continued throughout her life. Her appreciation of nature continued to grow through hiking, camping and spending much time outdoors

Throughout her life, Shaela bravely endured the challenges of mental illness. Her soul was full of compassion and love for all life on this earth. She had a heart that was nonjudgmental and a smile that touched many lives. Music was a huge part of her life. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children.

Shaela is survived by her three beautiful children: Aeris 12 years, Leela 10 years, Lincoln 8 years, and her three siblings: Talon, Jared and Calli.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah .

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.