June 7, 1989 — November 17, 2020

Lorin Deloss Hammon, 31, passed away Nov. 17, 2020. He was born June 7, 1989, in Colorado City, Arizona to Lorin and Martha Hammon.

Life sketch:

Deloss was born on Wednesday, June 7, 1989. Contrary to popular belief, he was a tiny baby weighing only 5lbs 2oz. From the day he was born, his black hair and big brown inquisitive eyes were magnetic. He was a sensitive tender spirit who was quick to check on those in need.

Deloss was active and highly involved in sports at an early age. Some of his favorite pastimes were spent playing, watching, and judging sports. He rarely missed a 3 pointer. Deloss attended The Colorado City Academy and graduated with class of 2007. After graduation, he made the choice to serve a mission for his church from which he learned a lot.

After his mission, Deloss moved to Salt Lake City and started a career in mortgage banking. This led him to exploring many cities across the United States from New Jersey to Las Vegas, where he purchased his first house. During this time he made countless lifelong friends and created his “chosen family,” creating memories that we all come back to for many years to come. He always referred to you as his second family. He spent six years in Las Vegas before being drawn back home where he spent the remainder of his time reconnecting with family and close friends.

He is survived by his parents, Lorin and Martha and his siblings Leslie, Kristene, Gaylene, Rose, Matthew and Morgan.

Due to the current health crisis, a private viewing and funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://gf.me/u/y9bukt

Arrangements are made under the directions of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Deloss’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

He loved family and friends. He loved taking care of those around him and being the person that people relied on. He had a passion for sports, camping and making sure everyone was having a great time.