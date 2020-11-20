What’s on the Menu: Wing Nutz | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — When it comes to the inherent question posed by the “What’s on the Menu” show, at Wing Nutz, the answer might just be surprising.

Sure, they are famous for their baked wings and sauces that “you’ll go nutz over,” but they also have some unexpected options, like quesadillas with unique tortillas.

On this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” the wing nuttiest Sheldon Demke takes photographer extraordinaire Brittney Georgiana to the coolest sports bar in town for a little fun with a lot of food.

Join Sheldon and Brittney for more than just wings on episode 71 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Let’s start with the wings. The chicken wings at Wing Nutz are baked, never fried, and come hot and crispy right out of the oven, and Demke said they just feel healthier that way.

“Wings are my jam,” Demke said.

Wing Nutz offers wings with the bone in or boneless, as well as myriad sauces, dry rubs and dipping dressings that Georgiana says are worth getting messy over.

“I’m kind of a messy eater when it comes to wings, so I got a little crazy with that.”

Though wings are the staple of the eatery, Wing Nutz has some surprising and unique options on their menu, including a barbecue chicken quesadilla served with pico de gallo, cheese and a zesty pesto tortilla.

“I didn’t even know that was a thing,” Demke said of the unique tortilla.

The pair also tried the chicken tender sandwich, featuring juicy chicken tenders, a choice barbecue sauce, cheese, lettuce, marinated roasted tomatoes and ranch dressing.

Georgiana and Demke split the sandwich, but really, Georgiana said, the sandwich is not for two.

“I don’t think it’s a sandwich to share,” she said.

Wing Nutz is more than just a place for food, owner Jasmine Lynn said; they also offer plenty of entertainment options, including karaoke, live music and, of course, sports.

What's on the Menu: Wing Nutz

Resources

Wing Nutz | Address: 250 Red Cliffs Drive, #24, St. George | Telephone: 435-359-9674 | Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight | Website.

