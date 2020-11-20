Children fighting unthinkable battles get boost from poker run, car show

Composite image using 2018 file photo of car show held in Washington City, Utah, Oct. 19, 2018, with overlay courtesy of Pxhere, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A poker run will be held Saturday to support a Utah nonprofit organization that helps children with severe or terminal illnesses build lasting moments of happiness.

The “Priority First Poker Run” is open to motorcycles, classic cars or just the family truckster. Participants will depart at 10 a.m. from Harmons at 3520 E. Pioneer Parkway in Santa Clara and will wrap up at 700 Degree Artisan located at 791 W. Sunset Boulevard where a “Show and Shine” car show will be held while participants gather for pizza and refreshments.

The poker run is an opportunity to take a ride and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Washington County and at the same time raise funds for the Mascot Miracles Foundation, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit organization that has professional, college and corporate mascots to help children who have severe or terminal illnesses.

According to their website, Mascot Miracles Foundation was launched in 2013 by a big-hearted blue bird – Felix the Falcon from West Jordan – whose life was changed by Macie, a little girl who was fighting cancer. The mascot soon realized that while the little girl was focusing on watching and interacting Felix, she was able to forget her everyday struggles for a moment.

The organization serves Utah children who struggle with a range of physical challenges, debilitating conditions and life-threatening illnesses by creating experiences where the mascots serve as hosts to bring smiles and joy to the kids and their families. To date, the foundation has served nearly 1,000 children across the state.

Darren Nuttall of Desert Sports Management, said Saturday’s poker run will make a number of stops during the drive, including stops in Winchester, Gunlock, the Fiesta Fun Center in St. George and Brio in Washington City before it wraps up at the pizza restaurant on Sunset at about 11:30.

Nuttall said that anyone not participating in the poker run is welcome to join the group for pizza on Sunset Boulevard where the “Show and Shine” car show will be held.

The cost to enter the run is $25, and the cost for a second hand is $10. Prizes will be awarded throughout the run.

The event is sponsored by Clint and Emily Pedersen with Priority First Real Estate Professionals in St. George and Vernal.

Event details

What: Priority First Poker Run to benefit Mascot Miracles Foundation.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Harmons Grocery at 3520 E. Pioneer Parkway in Santa Clara.

Cost: The cost to enter the first car is $25, and $10 for a second hand.

