January 3, 1949 — November 15, 2020

Brent Whittaker Sylvester, 71, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born Jan. 3, 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Marjorie and Woodrow Sylvester. He is survived by Janet Sylvester. They were married in Salt Lake City on Nov. 26, 1988.

Brent was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. From an early age, he loved to tinker with anything and everything electrical. He was an invaluable engineer for KSL and Bonneville for over 20 years, before starting his own business.

Brent became a ham radio operator in his early teens and renewed his interest in later years. He went into business with other amateur radio enthusiasts and created several innovative products for the industry.

Brent loved to have a good laugh and figured that would contribute more to health and happiness than worry. He had a wonderful voice, a quirky sense of humor and a huge heart. He was the keeper of family stories, both funny and serious and would happily tell them over and over to an appreciative audience of cousins, who stayed till the wee hours of the night to hear them.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, his sister, Karen Sheppard; nieces: Kimberlee Sheppard Scott, Jennifer and Jessica Sylvester; nephew, Christopher Sheppard; great-niece, Emilee Pickard; and great-nephew, Caleb Pickard. He is preceded in death by his brother, James (Cheryl).

A private family gathering will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Metcalf Mortuary. Interment will be Washington City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, https://give.huntsmancancer.org/page/17369/donate/1.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary.