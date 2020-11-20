Ask a Local Expert: Are vinyl windows a good option for my house?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Replacing old windows will not only update the look and feel of a house but also improve its energy efficiency. Jones Paint & Glass offers quality vinyl windows at prices to suit any remodeling budget.

“The Jones 5000 series window can be a great alternative to old windows that get really hot in the summer or cold in the winter,” said Greg Turnbow, window expert at Jones Paint & Glass.

The new Jones 5000 series of vinyl windows can be directly installed over stucco or siding and feature an attractive window fin to cover the opening, Turnbow said.

“In many cases, we don’t even need to tear out that old frame,” he added. “We simply install a new Jones 5000 series vinyl window over your old frame and instantly give you peace of mind and savings in your energy costs.”

Vinyl windows from Jones Paint & Glass are manufactured in Utah. The Jones 5000 series features double-strength glass, a heavy-duty sweep lock and an exterior vinyl snap-in bead to prevent water leakage. All windows are backed by a 10-year insulated glass warranty and 20-year vinyl warranty.

Since 1938, Jones Paint & Glass has served the intermountain West as a one-stop shop for home renovation needs including windows, doors, mirrors, bathroom glass and paint products. Their experts are committed to providing quality products at affordable prices while offering customers an unrivaled level of service and expertise. Jones Paint & Glass is a family-operated business with seven locations across Utah and more than 200 employees.

Jones Paint & Glass is located at 122 S. 1200 East in St. George. To schedule a free in-home estimate, call 435-673-9644 today.

