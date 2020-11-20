September 29, 1981 — November 19, 2020

Amy Sadler of St. George Utah died Nov. 19, 2020. She was born Sept. 29, 1981, and grew up in New Bern, North Carolina.

Amy was a graduate of New Bern High School. She received degrees from Lenoir Community College, Craven Community College and Mount Olive University and was a Registered Health Information Technologist (RHIT). Amy enjoyed cooking, maintained an extensive cookbook library and excelled in the art of organization.

She is survived by her mother, Colleen Schwerin Sadler of St. George, Utah and her grandmother, Doris Sadler Forrest of Vanceboro, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her father, William Craig Sadler of New Bern, North Carolina, grandmother, Amanda Fillingame Schwerin of New Bern, North Carolina, and grandfather, Clem Manley Sadler of Vanceboro, North Carolina.

There will not be any services and interment will take place in Greenleaf Cemetery in New Bern, North Carolina later. Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George Utah (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Amy’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.