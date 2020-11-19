Taylor Montgomery wins 2020 Nevada Open, takes home $31K prize

2020 Nevada Open champion Taylor Montgomery presents his trophy and first-place check, Mesquite, Nev., Nov. 12, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The three-day Nevada Open golf tournament hosted by Mesquite Gaming, owner of the CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel in Mesquite, Nevada, named its champion after the final round at the CasaBlanca Golf Club on Friday.

According to a press release from Mesquite Gaming, Taylor Montgomery from Las Vegas, Nevada, claimed the first-place prize of $31,350 after finishing 17 under par and shooting 199 for the tournament. The 54-hole event welcomed 224 players traveling from more than 25 states to vie for this year’s prize purse of $150,000.

“I love the CasaBlanca Golf Club,” Montgomery said, “and this win means a lot to me.”

Montgomery is no stranger to the Nevada Open as both his grandfather and father have played in prior tournaments. This is the fourth time he has played in the tournament, and he said he will be back next year to defend his title.

Montgomery faced fierce competition, including second place finisher Daniel Hudson from Chicago, Illinois, who finished 15 under par for the tournament.

All golfers played their first two rounds at the award-winning and scenic courses of the CasaBlanca Golf Club and Palms Golf Club. The final round was played at the CasaBlanca Golf Club and featured the top 76 golfers – three amateurs and 73 professionals – who made the cut after the first two rounds.

“The Nevada Open is a staple event for many golfers around the U.S. each year, and we saw some great players perform at a very high level,” said Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming. “Next up is our CasaBlanca Two-Man Tournament, which is always fun, and the field has more than 150 teams this year.”

Following the tournament, Mesquite Gaming presented a $1,000 donation to the Mesquite Junior Golf Association.

Visit Golf Genius for final round results and tournament totals. For more information, visit the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino website and follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Mesquite Gaming

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel-Casino-Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates the Palms Golf Club and the CasaBlanca Golf Club.

Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website.

