Gobble until you wobble at Hash House A Go Go on Thanksgiving

Stock image courtesy of Hash House A Go Go, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Give thanks for generous portions and gobble until you wobble when you leave the cooking to Hash House A Go Go this Thanksgiving.

Hash House A Go Go restaurants will feature a special holiday menu with a twisted take on traditional turkey and fixing favorites in addition to their oversized offerings of popular menu items.

Thanksgiving specials include:

Roasted turkey dinner – House-roasted turkey served with cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce, all topped off with rich turkey gravy plus a slice of pumpkin pie and whipped cream.

Big O’ Turkey pot pie – Rosemary black pepper crust filled with roasted turkey, shaved sweet corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, red potatoes and bubbling pan gravy.

Smothered Thanksgiving stuffed turkey burger – Two half-pound turkey burgers stuffed with cranberry sauce and stuffing, topped with Hash House seasoning and smothered in gravy. Served with a choice of mashed potatoes or French fries.

Reservations are encouraged, and walk-ins will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. Breakfast and brunch will be served as usual, and the Thanksgiving specials will be available starting at 10 a.m. The regular dinner menu will also be available after 5 p.m.

Hash House A Go Go is located at 1812 Red Cliffs Drive in St. George.

For more information or to make a reservation at the St. George location, call 435-414-1300 or visit the Hash House A Go Go website.

About Hash House A Go Go

Hash House A Go Go brings farm-fresh food with a funky, modern twist to the residents and visitors of St. George and its neighboring cities. The restaurant has garnered dozens of local and national “best of” accolades, including most recently, “Best Waffles” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2019 “Best of Las Vegas” poll, and has been featured on the Food Network, “Martha Stewart,” “Dr. Phil” and the popular Travel Channel program “Man v. Food.”

