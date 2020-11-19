November 27, 1931 — November 14, 2020

Nesha Tait, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020, in St. George, Utah. She was the second of eight children born to George Merlin Dutson and Lura Williams in Murray, Utah on Nov. 27, 1931.

Nesha graduated from Chandler High School and the San Francisco College of Dental Nursing. She married Don C. Tait on Aug. 18, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Yuma, Tucson, and Phoenix, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; Hurricane, Utah, and she has been a resident of Toquerville, Utah, for 15 years.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in various ward and stake positions, serving twice as a Relief Society president. She served an LDS mission with her husband in McAllen, Texas, in 1995-1996. She served in the American Legion Auxillary and the Freedom First Foundation for the majority of her married life.

She was a quintessential homemaker and devoted angel mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She knew the meaning of service, was an elect classy lady, and made friends easily.

She is survived by her children Tamra (Tom) Seegmiller, Lori (Brad) Beatty, Carson, David (Pam), and Amy (Shon) Fullmer; 29 grandchildren and 70 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, a granddaughter, and a great-grandson.

A family viewing will be held at the Serenity Funeral Home 1316 S. 400 East St. George, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, 9:30-10:45 a.m. followed by a family graveside service and interment in the Toquerville City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.