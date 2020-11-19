‘Thank you for your business’: Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi says goodbye after 37 years

New and used vehicles on the lot at Painter's Sun Country Mitsubishi, St. George, Utah, Sept. 28, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Painter's Sun Country Mitsubishi, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — After serving Southern Utah for 37 years, Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi will be closing its doors at the end of 2020.

Marjorie Painter, a third-generation auto dealer, said that the decision to close up shop after more than three decades has been an emotional one. She expressed gratitude to their customers for their continued support of Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi.

“As a family, sales, service and parts staff, we would like to express to all our loyal customers how grateful we are for all of you,” she said. “We will miss those longtime associations and the friendships we have developed over all these years. Thank you for your business.”

The Painter family has been selling cars in Utah since 1945. Brothers Fred and Reese Painter founded the Painter Motor Company in Nephi shortly after the end of World War II. The late Jim Painter started working on cars in the body shop at age 14 under the tutelage of his father and uncle. He worked his way up through the service and sales departments, purchasing the business in 1968 before heading south to St. George.

Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi was established in 1983 and leaves behind a legacy of excellence, Marjorie Painter said. The dealership was recognized by Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. as the No. 1 sales satisfaction dealer several times over the years, including most recently in the second quarter of 2020.

They also received the 2020 Diamond Chapter of Excellence award – the highest honor given to dealerships by Mitsubishi – for customer satisfaction and sales, service and parts performance.

Painter said that while all of the Mitsubishi vehicles have been sold, they still have a great selection of used inventory.

“Our professional, no-hassle sales team is here ready to assist you in making your vehicle purchase pleasant and easy,” she said, adding that the service department at Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi also remains open and ready to serve existing customers and local Mitsubishi owners through the end of the year.

Painter’s Sun Country Mitsubishi is located at 1600 Hilton Drive in St. George. For more information, call their sales team at 435-673-1600 or browse their inventory of used vehicles online.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

