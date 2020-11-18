‘The future of cancer care really is bright’: Virtual Jubilee of Trees benefits cancer care, HerediGene study

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Virtual Jubilee of Trees 2020 will capture the spirit of the season healthfully this year, through the glittering virtual safety of a YouTube livestream.

Funds raised at the jubilee will advance local cancer care, including Intermountain Precision Genomics.

“We are excited to invite everyone to join the virtual Jubilee gala,” Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center Administrator Mitch Cloward said. “In years past, we were limited by facility size. Changing to a virtual format this year will not only help stop the spread of COVID-19, it will allow anyone who desires to enjoy the holiday festivities – and help us improve local health care.”

Creating inspiration and hope for a bright future for cancer patients is what this year’s Jubilee of Trees is all about. Philanthropy and the Jubilee of Trees have significantly supported cancer care in Southern Utah in the past. Generous donations helped fund what was then the Dixie Medical Center’s first cancer center in the 1970s, when “downwinder” cancer was first detected in the region.

“Through the years, philanthropy has enabled us to offer leading-edge cancer treatments and care,” Cloward said. “Intermountain Precision Genomics is transforming cancer care locally and globally. We are so grateful to a generous community that continues to support advancing health care.”

The Virtual Jubilee of Trees 2020 will be held Thursday through Saturday. To catch all the sparkling moments, go to the Jubilee of Trees website and register.

“This Jubilee of Trees will be the first time we go virtual,” said Lisa Brown, events specialist for the Intermountain Foundation at Dixie Regional Medical Center. “In order to support our community living their healthiest lives possible, we created a new world filled with online shopping fun, virtual entertainment, bidding excitement and Santa Claus video calls for your children or grandchildren.”

Intermountain Precision Genomics offers a personalized approach to treating not only cancer but other diseases as well. Precision genomics looks at the DNA of an individual’s cancer cells and matches it to targeted cancer-fighting medication. It has been proven to increase the life span of late-stage cancer patients at a lower cost than traditional methods.

Intermountain Precision Genomics is creating an innovative movement discovering new cancer therapies with fewer side effects and less cost than traditional cancer treatments. Intermountain Precision Genomics is leading the way and transforming cancer care.

“We continue to see success in using precision medicine to help our patients, and we are unwavering in our commitment to finding effective treatments for patients everywhere,” said Lincoln Nadauld, M.D., Ph.D., the executive director of Intermountain Precision Genomics. “Treatment for cancer is evolving so quickly. The pace of new drugs being developed and the pace of new treatments is unparalleled in the previous 50 years of cancer care.”

At the Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George, physicians and patients inspire each other.

“Cancer patients see the scientists and researchers working in our labs when they come for care,” Nadauld said, “and our scientists see and are inspired by the cancer patients they are working to help.”

To support cancer research, the Virtual Jubilee of Trees 2020 is also benefiting the HerediGene: Population Study. Everyone is invited to learn more about this extensive research study.



Teams from Intermountain Healthcare and HerediGene will analyze the complete DNA of 500,000 participants from Intermountain’s patient population to help medical professionals better understand the human genome and enhance their ability to prevent diseases such as breast cancer, colon cancer and heart disease.

The project will be the largest and most comprehensive DNA mapping effort to date in the United States from a single population. To find out more or participate, call 1-833-698-1727 or visit the HerediGene: Population Study website.

“The future of cancer care really is bright,” said Derrick Haslem, M.D., associate medical director of oncology at Intermountain Healthcare. “It is full of new targeted drugs, immunotherapy, and with each advancement we are closer to making cancer a chronic disease that can be well-managed.”

