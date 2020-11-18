May 30, 1931 — November 15, 2020

Patsy Lou Goforth passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. She was born May 30, 1931, in San Angelo, Texas to Roy Sterling and Cora Pennybacker Hays.

She was a farm girl growing up and regularly told stories of milking cows and harvesting crops. She rode trick horses and loved one in particular named “Little Shot.” She loved shooting skeet and could compete with the men, even winning trophies in some of the competitions she entered.

Her family later settled in Tucson, Arizona, where she met the love of her life, Archie Eugene Goforth, who proposed to her on “A” Mountain in Tucson when both of them were nursing broken limbs.

They were married June 1, 1950, a union that bore two children, Gary and Sherry, and lasted 67 years.

She worked at a variety of jobs over the years, including at a pharmacy, as a child care provider, and even at a steel company

She cared for her mother-in-law and mother in their twilight years and loved to do service for the Park Avenue Christian Church in Tucson, where she was a parishioner for nearly four decades. She loved to bake and was known as “The Pie Lady.” She even sold her pies to a few local restaurants. She also loved Western movies and TV and old-time fiddling and dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son, Gary.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry, of Washington, Utah, her sister, Mozelle, and brother, Robert, both of Tucson, as well as three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is now reunited with her sweetheart, whom she affectionately called “Daddy.”

We love her and will miss her dearly.