Left-turn collision partially blocks busy 700 South intersection

The aftermath of a collision between a Chevrolet Impala and Nissan Maxima at the intersection of 700 South and 700 East in St. George, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The intersection of 700 South and 700 East in St. George was partially blocked Wednesday evening after a driver’s attempt to make a left turn resulted in a collision.

The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. when a gray Chevrolet Impala collided with a white Nissan Maxima. The Impala had been eastbound on 700 South with the driver intending to turn left onto 700 East at the intersection, St. George Police Officer Anthony Ott said.

The Impala’s driver had believed he had enough distance between cars to make the turn, Ott said. However, as the driver began to make the left turn, the Impala ran into the side of the westbound Maxima as it passed through the intersection.

The impact left both vehicles stuck in the roadway as the Impala came to a stop in the corner of the intersection, and the Maxima stopped just west of the intersection in the westbound lane, blocking access to that part of the roadway.

The St. George Fire and Police departments arrived at the scene within a few minutes of the crash, with Gold Cross Ambulance arriving right after.

The drivers of the Impala and Maxima were both checked by the ambulance medics and refused medical assistance, Ott said.

The driver of the Impala was cited for failing to yield on a left time, Ott said.

The scene began to be cleared around 7:20 p.m. as tow trucks arrived to remove the vehicles involved in the collision.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.