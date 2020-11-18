January 15, 1947 — November 17, 2020

Connie Romney passed away suddenly on Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 73. She was born on Jan. 15, 1947, in Safford Arizona to the parents of Sharon and Effie Johnson.

Connie married Archie Robert Romney in Safford on April 3, 1963, and we’re later sealed in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. She was raised in Safford, Arizona and later moved to Flagstaff, Arizona where Archie attended NAU. In 1967, Archie and Connie moved to Sahuarita, Arizona where they lived and raised their family for 30 years. In 1997 they decided to move to St. George, Utah where she spent the rest of her life.

Connie enjoyed being a mother to her eight children. She loved to sew, do crafts, read, go on cruises, camp, and wouldn’t miss an opportunity to go garage sale shopping every Saturday morning. Connie enjoyed spending 16 years being a speech aide.

Connie is survived by her husband Archie Robert Romney, her children Sue Romney, Vicki Tuttle (Pat Tuttle), Kristy Harris (Jared Harris), Miles Romney (Shauna Romney), Debra Jacob (Adam Jacob), Daniel Romney (Sharilyn Romney), Sheree Taylor (Lee Taylor), Tammy Schouten (Nick Schouten) as well as her 27 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and sisters Alta Nelson (deceased) and Eddie Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Pine View Mortuary 566, N. Mall Drive, St. George Utah, 84790. Visitation will start at 9 am and services will follow at 10 am.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.