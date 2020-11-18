TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Nov. 20-22
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Impression & Abstraction | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Mary Manning | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Gaia Drum-Making Class | Admission: $333 | Location: Healthology Experts, 1224 S. River Road, Suite B100, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Defensive Driving | Admission: $50 | Location: Dixie State University, 300 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Eagle Point Resort Job Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Lost River Angler, 22 N. Main St., Beaver.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Reiki I Certification | Admission: $150 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Connecting Yoga & Ayurveda | Admission: $595 | Location: BE HOT YOGA + BE University, 558 E. Riverside Drive #210, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Virtual Sunday Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George website (online event).
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Oliver! | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. PST | Captain TC’s Comedy | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Building C, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Pie Class | Admission: $60 | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 3-6 p.m. | Encircle Cares: Thankful for You | Admission: Free | Location: Encircle St. George, 190 S. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | F.A.M.E. Poker Run | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: Desert Thunder Cycle Works, 955 N. 1300 West, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 1o a.m. | Poker Run for Mascot Miracles Foundation | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Wim Hof Method Introduction | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: Summit Athletic Club, 1532 E. 1450 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Charity Golf Tournament for Jerry Pace | Admission: $100-$500 | Location: Copper Rock Golf Course, 1567 W. Copper Rock Parkway, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 10-11 a.m. | Bubbly Yoga | Admission: $20 | Location: Xetava Gardens Cafe, 815 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
