TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Weekend events | Nov. 20-22

SOUTHERN UTAH

Weekend events | Nov. 20-22

Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Oliver! | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.

Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. PST | Captain TC’s Comedy | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite.

Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Building C, St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Pie Class | Admission: $60 | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

