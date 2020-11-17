January 6, 1956 — November 13, 2020

Julie Lynn Nelson Hunt, 64, passed away peacefully at her home in Beryl, Utah on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Julie was born on Jan. 6, 1956, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Jake and Norma Nelson. She grew up on the Nelson Ranch in Alamo, Nevada where she developed her love for horses, rodeoing and ranching. She married her sweetheart Terril C. Hunt on Feb. 14, 1974. Together they raised four children in the same lifestyle of rodeoing and ranching in Beryl, Utah.

Julie was a loving wife who cared deeply for her spouse. Not a day went by that she did not spoil him in some way.

She was a great mom who loved her kids and cheered the loudest at every basketball game and rodeo. She was the best grandma in every way, and nothing brought her more joy than her beautiful grandchildren.

Julie worked for home health care and loved and cared for many people. She also worked at the elementary and adored playing closely with the little ones. Julie was a genuine friend, always wanting to help and share a laugh with you. She spent hours sewing and crocheting things for her family and friends. She enjoyed genealogy and gardening but most of all helping her man with the cows. She was a true cowgirl.

We want to thank all who loved and cared for Julie, especially in her last few years of life.

Julie is survived by her husband, Terril Hunt and children; Todd (Lyndee) Hunt, Jeremy (Stacy) Hunt, Jessica (Ronnie) Bastian and Jennifer (Von) Spencer; along with 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Maureen Ryan, Mike Nelson and Roxie Wade. Julie is proceeded in death by her parents, Jake and Norma Nelson and parents-in-law, Bill and Edith Hunt.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Community Center. The graveside service will follow at the Enterprise Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com