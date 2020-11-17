Mazda damaged, Ford unscathed in crash on Riverside Drive

Scene of a head-on collision in a center turn lane on East Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two drivers collided head-on in a center turn lane Monday afternoon, causing significant front-end damage to one of the vehicles.

The incident, which reportedly occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. a short distance southwest of the intersection of Riverside Drive and Mall Drive, involved a Mazda Miata convertible and a blue Ford C-Max hybrid compact car.

The male driver of the Mazda was reportedly traveling southwest in the turn lane when he collided with the Ford.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News the Mazda’s driver was cited for improper lane travel.

No injuries were reported, Atkin added.

The Mazda’s driver was alone in his car, while the Ford had two female occupants.

Remarkably, although the Mazda sustained heavy front-end damage and needed to be towed from the scene, there was hardly any visible damage to the Ford, which remained drivable. In fact, once the officer finished his investigation and gave the woman permission to leave, she simply drove away, her vehicle appearing almost unscathed.

A minute or two after the Ford left the scene, however, a secondary accident occurred in an adjacent lane when one vehicle rear-ended another at low speed. The officer then directed those vehicles to a nearby parking lot while he finished up with the Mazda’s driver and waited for the tow truck to arrive.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.