December 7, 1928 — November 14, 2020

Our beloved James Darrel Bunker, 91 returned home to our Father, sent off by loving family and received by loving family and friends, on Nov. 14, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep.

Darrel was born in St. George, Utah to James Raphael and Adele Slack Bunker on Dec. 7, 1928, the oldest of six siblings. He grew up in Veyo, Utah, working alongside his father farming wonderful fruits and vegetables. You could often find him in the watermelon patch eating the hearts of the watermelons. He went to high school in St. George, driving the family tractor, the first one in Veyo. He and his father would help other families with that tractor, learning at an early age the joy of helping others which he continued throughout his life and instilled that same principle in his children.

Darrel joined the Army when he was 18, sending his paychecks home to help his family. Darrel met his wife, Roma Belle Staheli and was in love at first sight. They were married in the St. George Temple on Dec. 3, 1948, during one of the worst snowstorms in Southern Utah. They lived in Veyo, in their “Honeymoon Cottage” and would wake up in the mornings with snow covering their bed that had blown in through the cracks.

Darrel was a hard worker and had many jobs including Deputy Sheriff in the Jeep Patrol, Justice of the Peace, insurance salesman, mining at the Iron Mine, driving truck, propane gas man, supervisor for the Union Pacific Railroad, where he retired, and many other jobs.

He really enjoyed being a deer hunting guide for California hunters, camping with family and friends, and fishing with Mom, and Alta and Willard Randall. He loved his horses, always had at least one close by, also enjoyed raising cows, ostriches, and goats. He always loved playing card games, especially when he was the winner! Darrel and Roma served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Nebraska Omaha mission. They also worked in the St. George Temple for two years. He was faithful in his Church callings, was a wonderful neighbor and is loved and will be greatly missed by family and many good friends.

Darrel is survived by his wife, Roma; children: Jolene (John) Barstow, James Benton (Ingrid) Bunker, Lorna Davis, Wayne (Gerri) Bunker; 24 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; one great, great-grandson; and sisters: Kathryn (Bennie) Nelson and Carma Lou Morris. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Raphael and Adele Bunker; sisters: Beverly Jones and Adele Bunker; brother, Walter Garth Bunker; and sons: Donald Ray and Darren Reed Bunker.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a formal visitation but those who would like to pay their respects may do so on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Enterprise City Cemetery, 501 E. 100 North, Enterprise, Utah. Masks are required for those attending viewing and services.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary, and funeral listings.

The family would like to thank all those who took tender, loving care of our father, especially Ellen Vincent and Zions Way Home Care and Hospice.