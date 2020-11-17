Here is why now is the right time to invest in solar energy with Ionix Smart Solutions

Photo by sl-f/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With nearly 300 bright, clear days in any given year, St. George is the ideal location for harnessing the power of the sun. As energy costs continue to rise, Ionix Smart Solutions advocates solar energy as a way for homeowners to reduce not only their dependence on the power grid but also their environmental footprint.

“If you don’t have solar on your home, the power company has 100% control over their rates and how much you’re going to end up paying for electricity,” co-founder Jake Fowler said. “When you buy solar, you take back that control.”

Fowler and Chris Grover created Ionix Smart Solutions to offer solar energy, security and smart technology to residential and commercial clients across the greater St. George area. Recognizing that Southern Utahns may still be wary of investing in solar in the wake of questionable business practices by other solar distributors and the efforts of power companies to reduce renewable energy incentives, Fowler and Grover seek to reassure the community that solar remains a highly viable option.

“We’re here to turn a new leaf and create a great, positive attitude with solar energy,” Fowler said.

Ionix Smart Solutions distributes Tier 1 solar panels with a 25-year manufacturer warranty on parts and labor and offers a 10-year workmanship warranty. Their lead installation technician has more than a decade of experience in the solar industry.

Unlike other solar companies in the area, Ionix Smart Solutions uses a local installer, Fowler said, adding that by hiring Southern Utah workers rather than bringing in a crew from Las Vegas or the Wasatch Front, the process becomes more affordable for customers.

“Because we’re buying and installing so much solar in the community, we’re getting better prices than companies who don’t have that buying power,” he said. “It drives the cost down, which we pass on to the customer.”

Fowler said some homeowners can eliminate their power bills entirely depending upon where they live and how much electricity they use. Most will see their energy costs decrease by 10% to 20% almost immediately.

“With average electricity costs increasing 4% each year and the cost of solar decreasing in the last two years, customers are starting to see savings from day one,” he said.

But the payoff process is a marathon, Fowler said, not a sprint. A solar installation will typically pay for itself in energy costs saved between eight and 12 years after installation.

“The greater savings happen the longer you have solar,” he said. “You may not be saving a ton of money now, but think of all the rate increases a power company does over the years. Every one of those rate increases is a higher return of investment for you.”

As mortgage rates have dropped to historic lows amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so have loans for solar installations. Fowler said Ionix Smart Solutions can help homeowners secure interest rates as low as 1.49%. Additionally, there are extra tax advantages for commercial solar.

“If you need a tax break for your business, looking into purchasing solar for your commercial building is something to really consider,” he said. “It’s an investment that will pay off for years.”

Fowler encourages Southern Utahns to capitalize on the present opportunity by investing in the long-term savings of solar energy. Ionix Smart Solutions offers consultations at no cost to create a proposal and plan of action for maximum benefit.

“We will have a very articulate set of plans drawn up that show what the solar looks like on the house, and we’ll break down the cost savings for that individual,” he said. “We’re here to help you make an educated decision.”

To learn more about solar installations or schedule a free consultation with Ionix Smart Solutions, call 435-272-2410 or visit their website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Ionix Smart Solutions | Address: 619 S. Bluff St., Tower 1, Suite 202, St. George | Telephone: 435-272-2410 | Email: [email protected] | Website .

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.