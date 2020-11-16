Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14-15.
Proposed school boundary changes in Washington County create worry among some parents
ST. GEORGE — Due to continued growth in Washington County, the Washington County School District Board of Education is proposing two boundary changes that would primarily affect students at both Crimson Cliffs High and Coral Canyon Elementary schools. If approved, these boundary changes would be implemented at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Police: Mother arrested for neglect after refusing help when found in freezing temperatures with infant
ST. GEORGE — A woman faces a felony child neglect charge after allegedly becoming belligerent with officers attempting to help her and her infant find lodging as temperatures dropped below freezing in Cedar City.
Loss of motorhome’s driveline triggers multi-vehicle wreck, closes north I-15 in gorge
ST. GEORGE — The loss of a motorhome’s driveline on northbound Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge resulted in a chain-reaction that included a rollover and a series of rear-end collisions Friday night that partially closed the highway.
Suspect facing 21 charges for string of thefts in St. George, Washington City
ST. GEORGE — A local man is facing more than 20 charges following an investigation into multiple break-ins and thefts that ensued across two cities that ended in an arrest last week.
David Knowles, 30, was arrested and booked into jail facing multiple felony charges following an arrest that was preceded by two foot pursuits and extended interviews…
Longer wait times for COVID-19 tests as surge continues, Southern Utah hits new record with a caveat
SALT LAKE CITY — As COVID-19 cases go up, so do the number of tests needing to be done in the state of Utah.
And those new infections continue to go up, as both Southern Utah and the state set new highs for new infections on Saturday.
