September 20, 1945 — November 11, 2020

Paul Lewis Spilsbury, 75, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020. He was born in Boulder City, Clark Co., Nevada on 20 Sept. 20, 1945, the fifth son of seven children of Archie Rlington Spilsbury and Bertha Young.

Paul grew up in Las Vegas, where he graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1964. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, assigned to the Northwestern States Mission, 1964-1966. He attended Brigham Young University for one year, then entered the sheet metal journeyman program in Las Vegas.

He married Patricia Louise Lemmon on June 20, 1970, in the St. George Temple in Utah. He served two and one-half years in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam conflict, stationed for the balance of that time aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Saratoga CVA-60, 1971-1973. He returned to Las Vegas in 1973, working in the sheet metal industry all over the Vegas Valley until his retirement. He enjoyed reading his beloved books, riding motorcycles and racing stock cars.

He married Linda Karen Johnson on June 24, 2000. He and Karen took their lives on the road in an RV and traveled all around North and Central America before they settled in Homer, Alaska, then in Paradise, California until The Camp Fire in 2018. He spent his last years in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

He is survived by his wife Karen, his seven children: Jennifer Kathleen Wood, of Las Vegas; Christopher Paul Spilsbury (Melissa), of San Clemente, California; Lyn Alison Hunter, of Las Vegas; Rachel Louise Monteiro (Eric), of Las Vegas; Sara Diane Spilsbury (Fadi), of Long Beach, California; Benjamin Robert Spilsbury, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Leslie Dawn Spilsbury, of Guadalajara, Mexico. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandson, seven stepchildren and their 29 children.

Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be held for family and close friends at Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Interment will follow at The Toquerville Cemetery in Toquerville, Utah.

