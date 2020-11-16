3-vehicle crash at Washington intersection slows mid-morning traffic

ST. GEORGE — Washington City emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington Dam and Washington Fields roads mid-morning Monday.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the driver of a Honda Civic passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Washington Dam Road, Washington City Police Sgt. Sean Wilstead said.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee with multiple occupants heading north on Washington Fields Road T-boned the Civic, which in turn spun the passenger vehicle, which collided with another passenger vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata containing multiple occupants resulting in a three-vehicle crash.

Medical personnel assessed those involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported and nobody was transported from the scene, Wilstead said.

The crash caused traffic delays along Washington Dam Road, but, Wilstead said, the traffic was flowing safely and did not require any intervention from officers.

Washington City Police, Washington City Fire and Washington City street crews all responded to the scene.

At the time of this report, citations were still pending while the investigation was continuing.

Both the Honda Civic and the Jeep Cherokee were towed. The third vehicle sustained minimal damage and the occupants were able to drive it away from the scene, Wilstead said.

