September 13, 1943 — October 29, 2020

Frederick John Heintz, age 78, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, due to COVID-19. He was born on Sept. 13, 1943, in Somerville, New Jersey to John Rudolph and Florence Elizabeth Heintz.

Frederick graduated from Somerville High School in New Jersey and then joined the Army and specialized in the military police division because of his passion for training the deployment of war dogs in 1962 and finished his service in 1965. While stationed in Maryland, he met and married Janie Evelyn Carpenter and they had two children together: Leanne Faith and John Frederick Heintz.

After finishing his army service, he joined the police academy where he then became an officer of the Hillsborough Police Department in Hillsborough New Jersey. He eventually became a sergeant and retired in 1984. Upon retirement, he moved to Port Charlotte, Florida where he owned and operated Friendly Ride Transportation Services and met his beloved wife for the past 24 years and soul mate Donna Mae Upshaw.

Frederick loved on people and his passions were the Elks, cards, traveling and spending time with his law enforcement and personal family. He will always be notoriously remembered when he was stationed in Hawaii and while traveling with his German Shepherd when Ethel Kennedy accidentally ran into him and knocked him off a cliff in his jeep.

Frederick is survived by his beloved spouse Donna Mae Heintz of St George Utah; his daughter Leanne Schwarzmann (Mark) Waxhaw, North Carolina; John (Talya) Heintz of New South Wales Australia; brother Frank (Edna) Heintz Orangeville Pennsylvania; Elizabeth Cronce Englewood, Florida; Robert Heintz (Connie) Manville, New Jersey; many stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He loved unconditionally and with a full heart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that everyone take COVID-19 seriously. Please wear a mask, wash your hands and wait 6 feet apart. Practice social distancing and the family’s wishes are to raise awareness of how serious this virus can be to those that cannot handle it. Frederick was a healthy man and would want everyone to take care of themselves until a cure is found.

His wishes were to be cremated and for the family to gather once it is safe for travel and a reunion and celebration to occur.

Frederick asked his beloved wife Donna to make a promise to family and friends by asking everyone who knew and loved him to remember him exactly the way he was prior to COVID-19. Frederick always lived life to its fullest and his personality and those he made laugh will never be forgotten.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222.