Charlene Staheli

Charlene Yvonne Peacock Staheli, 85, passed peacefully at home on Nov. 13, 2020, surrounded by loving family.

She was born in Emery, Utah, on Feb. 22, 1935, to Byron Charles and Eva Leona Petty Peacock, the youngest of six children. Valuable lessons were instilled growing up on the family farm, dairy and beekeeping operation. Charlene’s favorite chore was taking the cows to and from the pasture because she got to ride Ol’ Dick. She loved haying season, riding him as the derrick horse pulling huge forks of hay up into the barn.

Although preferring tractor and fields, homemaking arts were not neglected! From her mother, she learned sewing, quilting, mending, gardening, home canning and cooking. Excelling in writing, she attended school in Emery County until her senior year, when the beekeeping business moved her parents to Oregon.

Plans were made for Charlene to stay with an aunt in Ferron, so she could serve as yearbook editor and graduate with lifelong friends. However, a summertime visit to her oldest brother, Carlyle, a teacher in Enterprise, Utah, altered those plans. Quickly making new friends, she decided to transfer to Enterprise High School. At the Harvest Ball, a handsome war hero and returned missionary, J Stanford Staheli, asked her to dance. Something magical happened and before the night was over he asked for her hand in marriage! She knew that the guiding hand of the Lord had brought them together. They were married in the St. George Temple on March 21, 1953. She still served as yearbook editor and was valedictorian of her graduating class!

Stan and Charlene were blessed with ten children, but never passed up the opportunity of welcoming others into the family circle, including a Navajo “daughter.” Other students were hosted from Brazil, Costa Rica, China and Japan. Her love and gratitude for cherished family abounds!

Life was further enriched by travel, which mother loved. Postal Conventions afforded opportunities to see most of Utah’s attractions and a favorite trip to Hawaii. We were delighted when a Shetland pony, dubbed PoCon, was unloaded from the back seat of the car upon the return from one of these conventions! Other memorable trips were to Mexico to welcome Alicia, the first grandchild, and to Germany to pick up grandson, Jarom, from his mission. They walked where Stan had served during WWII, then detoured to Switzerland to visit the 400-year-old Staheli ancestral home. Eternal friendships were forged as they traveled for three summers to the Mormon Handcart Historic Site in Wyoming, as missionaries. Mother was a bit disappointed when they had to cancel a Church History Tour due to Stan’s failing health.

Her eternal sweetheart passed away on July 7, 2017. Lonely days were spent caring for the “homestead.” One day, mother expressed thoughts about that Church History Tour. We were inspired to make a phone call to the tour directors and, miraculously, there were just enough seats left for the 2019 Summer Tour! How mother loved the Statue of Liberty, the WWII Memorial, Gettysburg, as well as all the church history sites from Sharon, Vermont to Independence, Missouri!

Charlene is survived by eight children, Yvonne Colby, Lauana Carter (Randy), Mike Staheli (Roxanne), Delbert Staheli (Linda), Dave Staheli (Shelly), RayeLynn Gardner (Phillip), Kevin Staheli (Cristie), Daniel Staheli (Brittany), 58 grandchildren and 85 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband, J Stanford Staheli, two children, Mason Staheli and Nani Furse(Todd), two grandchildren, Alyssa Carling and Kendall Staheli, parents Byron and Leona Peacock, sister, Erma Meservy (Oliver), brothers, Carlyle Peacock (Elsie), Herschel Peacock (Helen), Rolland Peacock(Roxie), Perry Peacock (Dorothy).

