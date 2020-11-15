Local student-athletes honored for academic accomplishments

Written by Rich Allen
November 15, 2020
Detail of a Utah High School Activities Association Academic All-State award certificate, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The fall season’s Academic All-State student-athletes were honored recently by the Utah High School Activities Association. Each of the seniors receiving the honor has a grade-point average at or near 4.0. Award certificates are to be presented by the individual schools.

Abby Davis of Cedar scores inside, Mountain Crest at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 22, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Following is a list of Academic All-State athletes from the high schools in the Southern Utah area, starting with 4A Region 9, followed by the 1A and 2A schools in the area. The complete list is available on UHSAA’s website.

Girls cross-country

Kailey Gilbert, Cedar; MaKell Corry, Cedar; Neah DePoe, Cedar; Hannah Flake, Crimson Cliffs; Anna Barfuss, Desert Hills; Tayla Boyer, Desert Hills; Gwendolyn Sepp, Dixie; Anna Nelson, Hurricane; Emma Butler, Hurricane; Kaylee Long, Hurricane; Rebekah Kinikini, Hurricane; Pyper Holt, Pine View; and Brea Bulkley, Snow Canyon.

Girls tennis

Abby Davis, Cedar; Brynlee Barrick, Cedar; Camille McDaniel, Hurricane; Chantell Pearson, Hurricane; Emily Dobson, Hurricane; Brionne Dinsmore, Pine View; Andrea Ginder, Snow Canyon; Emily Ord, Snow Canyon; Heidi Wakefield, Snow Canyon; and Julia Call, Snow Canyon.

Boys cross-country

Hurricane senior Joshua Armstrong leads the boys varsity race at the Canyon View Invitational cross-country meet, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 22, 2020 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Noah Nichols, Canyon View; Caleb Nelson, Cedar; Caleb Schofield, Cedar; Matthew Monson, Cedar; Maxwell Workman, Cedar; Samuel Shakespeare, Cedar; Saul Hanson, Cedar; Spencer Koa, Cedar; William Washburn, Cedar; Brock Esplin, Crimson Cliffs; Carson Miller, Desert Hills; Alec Benedict, Hurricane; Benjamin Amodt, Hurricane; Cameron Beutler, Hurricane; Colton Yates, Hurricane; Griffin Sanders, Hurricane; Hunter Neeley, Hurricane; Jason Colby, Hurricane; Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane; Taiji Harada, Hurricane; Trentin Wright, Hurricane; Hyrum Draper, Pine View; Jeremy Bennett, Snow Canyon; Justin Gulbranson, Snow Canyon; and Timothy Bryan, Snow Canyon.

Football

Jaylen Walker, Crimson Cliffs; Chance Richins, Desert Hills; Brennan Shaw, Pine View; Zachariah Alvery, Pine View; Brenton Childs, Snow Canyon; and Jacob Wittwer, Snow Canyon.

Boys golf

Merick Johnson, Desert Hills.

Volleyball

Lily Barnes, Cedar; Sofia Perez, Desert Hills; Jaidi Willden, Dixie; Sydney Allen, Dixie; Amberly Mikkelson, Pine View; Kambrie Stuart, Snow Canyon; and Katelyn Langford, Snow Canyon.

Girls soccer

Hurricane goalkeeper Jazz Shannon, Hurricane at Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Addison Newman, Canyon View; Jacey Messer, Cedar; Logann Laws, Cedar; Emery Busk, Crimson Cliffs; Macy Hafen, Desert Hills; Paige Bartschi, Dixie; Jazzlyn Shannon, Hurricane; Madisen Staples, Hurricane; Sadie Gilberg, Hurricane; Autumn Bishop, Pine View; Cierra Barber, Pine View; Jasmine Larsen, Pine View; Kaveri Stubbs, Pine View; Lena Stevens, Pine View; Mairen MacLellan, Pine View; Anika Boettcher, Snow Canyon; and Lauren Scott, Snow Canyon.

2A girls cross-country

Sariah Erickson, Beaver; Dykell Jones, Enterprise; Allison Clarkson, Kanab; Brooklyn Pace, Parowan; Lina Biasi, Parowan; and Mary Ipson, Parowan.

1A girls cross-country

Kezli Floyd, Bryce Valley; Ashley Talbot, Piute; Savannah Wood, Valley; and Luella Darger, Water Canyon.

2A boys cross-country

Ashton Gardner, Enterprise; Dawson Thelin, Enterprise; Reid Cope, Enterprise; Wyatt Gardner, Enterprise; Nathan Bowman, Kanab; and Orson Whitaker, Millard.

1A boys cross-country

Porter Schoppe of Panguitch following his victory in the 1A boys race at the UHSAA state cross-country championships, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Frederick Beesley, Bryce Valley; Porter Schoppe, Panguitch; Kelby Jessen, Piute; Porter Trapp, Piute; and Alexander Osterhout, Valley.

2A football

Caden Carter, Beaver; Evan Allred, Beaver; Ky Brown, Beaver; Tyler Hiatt; Enterprise; William Douglass, Kanab; and Cortland Dunlap, Parowan.

2A boys golf

Breckon Nelson, Enterprise; and Landon Adams, Kanab.

2A volleyball

Nakomie Yardley, Beaver; Allie Hunt, Enterprise; Rachel Gardner, Enterprise; Sierra Terry, Enterprise; Bryn Rasmussan, Millard; and Danika Jones, Parowan.

1A volleyball

Lexi Griffin, Panguitch; Tyree King, Piute; Esther Cox, Valley; Hailey Jacobs, Valley; Kamryn Maxwell, Valley; Paige Harris, Valley; Savannah Wood, Valley; and Whitnee Spencer, Valley.

2A girls soccer

Heidi Kerksiek, Beaver; Jacoy Griffiths, Beaver; and Lina Biasi, Parowan.

1A baseball

Lincoln Trapp, Piute; Jax Coburn, Piute; Spencer Cox, Valley; and Cooper Esplin, Valley.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rich joined St. George News in October 2020. The Colorado native graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in December 2018, where he was a sports and managing editor at the student publication, The Metropolitan. He worked as a media relations assistant for the minor league baseball club New Orleans Baby Cakes in 2019.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @RAllenSTGNews@ STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!