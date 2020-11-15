Local student-athletes honored for academic accomplishments

ST. GEORGE — The fall season’s Academic All-State student-athletes were honored recently by the Utah High School Activities Association. Each of the seniors receiving the honor has a grade-point average at or near 4.0. Award certificates are to be presented by the individual schools.
Following is a list of Academic All-State athletes from the high schools in the Southern Utah area, starting with 4A Region 9, followed by the 1A and 2A schools in the area. The complete list is available on UHSAA’s website.
Girls cross-country
Kailey Gilbert, Cedar; MaKell Corry, Cedar; Neah DePoe, Cedar; Hannah Flake, Crimson Cliffs; Anna Barfuss, Desert Hills; Tayla Boyer, Desert Hills; Gwendolyn Sepp, Dixie; Anna Nelson, Hurricane; Emma Butler, Hurricane; Kaylee Long, Hurricane; Rebekah Kinikini, Hurricane; Pyper Holt, Pine View; and Brea Bulkley, Snow Canyon.
Girls tennis
Abby Davis, Cedar; Brynlee Barrick, Cedar; Camille McDaniel, Hurricane; Chantell Pearson, Hurricane; Emily Dobson, Hurricane; Brionne Dinsmore, Pine View; Andrea Ginder, Snow Canyon; Emily Ord, Snow Canyon; Heidi Wakefield, Snow Canyon; and Julia Call, Snow Canyon.
Boys cross-country
Noah Nichols, Canyon View; Caleb Nelson, Cedar; Caleb Schofield, Cedar; Matthew Monson, Cedar; Maxwell Workman, Cedar; Samuel Shakespeare, Cedar; Saul Hanson, Cedar; Spencer Koa, Cedar; William Washburn, Cedar; Brock Esplin, Crimson Cliffs; Carson Miller, Desert Hills; Alec Benedict, Hurricane; Benjamin Amodt, Hurricane; Cameron Beutler, Hurricane; Colton Yates, Hurricane; Griffin Sanders, Hurricane; Hunter Neeley, Hurricane; Jason Colby, Hurricane; Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane; Taiji Harada, Hurricane; Trentin Wright, Hurricane; Hyrum Draper, Pine View; Jeremy Bennett, Snow Canyon; Justin Gulbranson, Snow Canyon; and Timothy Bryan, Snow Canyon.
Football
Jaylen Walker, Crimson Cliffs; Chance Richins, Desert Hills; Brennan Shaw, Pine View; Zachariah Alvery, Pine View; Brenton Childs, Snow Canyon; and Jacob Wittwer, Snow Canyon.
Boys golf
Merick Johnson, Desert Hills.
Volleyball
Lily Barnes, Cedar; Sofia Perez, Desert Hills; Jaidi Willden, Dixie; Sydney Allen, Dixie; Amberly Mikkelson, Pine View; Kambrie Stuart, Snow Canyon; and Katelyn Langford, Snow Canyon.
Girls soccer
Addison Newman, Canyon View; Jacey Messer, Cedar; Logann Laws, Cedar; Emery Busk, Crimson Cliffs; Macy Hafen, Desert Hills; Paige Bartschi, Dixie; Jazzlyn Shannon, Hurricane; Madisen Staples, Hurricane; Sadie Gilberg, Hurricane; Autumn Bishop, Pine View; Cierra Barber, Pine View; Jasmine Larsen, Pine View; Kaveri Stubbs, Pine View; Lena Stevens, Pine View; Mairen MacLellan, Pine View; Anika Boettcher, Snow Canyon; and Lauren Scott, Snow Canyon.
2A girls cross-country
Sariah Erickson, Beaver; Dykell Jones, Enterprise; Allison Clarkson, Kanab; Brooklyn Pace, Parowan; Lina Biasi, Parowan; and Mary Ipson, Parowan.
1A girls cross-country
Kezli Floyd, Bryce Valley; Ashley Talbot, Piute; Savannah Wood, Valley; and Luella Darger, Water Canyon.
2A boys cross-country
Ashton Gardner, Enterprise; Dawson Thelin, Enterprise; Reid Cope, Enterprise; Wyatt Gardner, Enterprise; Nathan Bowman, Kanab; and Orson Whitaker, Millard.
1A boys cross-country
Frederick Beesley, Bryce Valley; Porter Schoppe, Panguitch; Kelby Jessen, Piute; Porter Trapp, Piute; and Alexander Osterhout, Valley.
2A football
Caden Carter, Beaver; Evan Allred, Beaver; Ky Brown, Beaver; Tyler Hiatt; Enterprise; William Douglass, Kanab; and Cortland Dunlap, Parowan.
2A boys golf
Breckon Nelson, Enterprise; and Landon Adams, Kanab.
2A volleyball
Nakomie Yardley, Beaver; Allie Hunt, Enterprise; Rachel Gardner, Enterprise; Sierra Terry, Enterprise; Bryn Rasmussan, Millard; and Danika Jones, Parowan.
1A volleyball
Lexi Griffin, Panguitch; Tyree King, Piute; Esther Cox, Valley; Hailey Jacobs, Valley; Kamryn Maxwell, Valley; Paige Harris, Valley; Savannah Wood, Valley; and Whitnee Spencer, Valley.
2A girls soccer
Heidi Kerksiek, Beaver; Jacoy Griffiths, Beaver; and Lina Biasi, Parowan.
1A baseball
Lincoln Trapp, Piute; Jax Coburn, Piute; Spencer Cox, Valley; and Cooper Esplin, Valley.
