Local student-athletes honored for academic accomplishments

Detail of a Utah High School Activities Association Academic All-State award certificate, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The fall season’s Academic All-State student-athletes were honored recently by the Utah High School Activities Association. Each of the seniors receiving the honor has a grade-point average at or near 4.0. Award certificates are to be presented by the individual schools.

Following is a list of Academic All-State athletes from the high schools in the Southern Utah area, starting with 4A Region 9, followed by the 1A and 2A schools in the area. The complete list is available on UHSAA’s website.

Girls cross-country

Kailey Gilbert, Cedar; MaKell Corry, Cedar; Neah DePoe, Cedar; Hannah Flake, Crimson Cliffs; Anna Barfuss, Desert Hills; Tayla Boyer, Desert Hills; Gwendolyn Sepp, Dixie; Anna Nelson, Hurricane; Emma Butler, Hurricane; Kaylee Long, Hurricane; Rebekah Kinikini, Hurricane; Pyper Holt, Pine View; and Brea Bulkley, Snow Canyon.

Girls tennis



Abby Davis, Cedar; Brynlee Barrick, Cedar; Camille McDaniel, Hurricane; Chantell Pearson, Hurricane; Emily Dobson, Hurricane; Brionne Dinsmore, Pine View; Andrea Ginder, Snow Canyon; Emily Ord, Snow Canyon; Heidi Wakefield, Snow Canyon; and Julia Call, Snow Canyon.

Boys cross-country Noah Nichols, Canyon View; Caleb Nelson, Cedar; Caleb Schofield, Cedar; Matthew Monson, Cedar; Maxwell Workman, Cedar; Samuel Shakespeare, Cedar; Saul Hanson, Cedar; Spencer Koa, Cedar; William Washburn, Cedar; Brock Esplin, Crimson Cliffs; Carson Miller, Desert Hills; Alec Benedict, Hurricane; Benjamin Amodt, Hurricane; Cameron Beutler, Hurricane; Colton Yates, Hurricane; Griffin Sanders, Hurricane; Hunter Neeley, Hurricane; Jason Colby, Hurricane; Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane; Taiji Harada, Hurricane; Trentin Wright, Hurricane; Hyrum Draper, Pine View; Jeremy Bennett, Snow Canyon; Justin Gulbranson, Snow Canyon; and Timothy Bryan, Snow Canyon.

Football

Jaylen Walker, Crimson Cliffs; Chance Richins, Desert Hills; Brennan Shaw, Pine View; Zachariah Alvery, Pine View; Brenton Childs, Snow Canyon; and Jacob Wittwer, Snow Canyon.

Boys golf

Merick Johnson, Desert Hills.

Volleyball

Lily Barnes, Cedar; Sofia Perez, Desert Hills; Jaidi Willden, Dixie; Sydney Allen, Dixie; Amberly Mikkelson, Pine View; Kambrie Stuart, Snow Canyon; and Katelyn Langford, Snow Canyon.

Girls soccer

Addison Newman, Canyon View; Jacey Messer, Cedar; Logann Laws, Cedar; Emery Busk, Crimson Cliffs; Macy Hafen, Desert Hills; Paige Bartschi, Dixie; Jazzlyn Shannon, Hurricane; Madisen Staples, Hurricane; Sadie Gilberg, Hurricane; Autumn Bishop, Pine View; Cierra Barber, Pine View; Jasmine Larsen, Pine View; Kaveri Stubbs, Pine View; Lena Stevens, Pine View; Mairen MacLellan, Pine View; Anika Boettcher, Snow Canyon; and Lauren Scott, Snow Canyon.

2A girls cross-country

Sariah Erickson, Beaver; Dykell Jones, Enterprise; Allison Clarkson, Kanab; Brooklyn Pace, Parowan; Lina Biasi, Parowan; and Mary Ipson, Parowan.

1A girls cross-country

Kezli Floyd, Bryce Valley; Ashley Talbot, Piute; Savannah Wood, Valley; and Luella Darger, Water Canyon.

2A boys cross-country

Ashton Gardner, Enterprise; Dawson Thelin, Enterprise; Reid Cope, Enterprise; Wyatt Gardner, Enterprise; Nathan Bowman, Kanab; and Orson Whitaker, Millard.

1A boys cross-country

Frederick Beesley, Bryce Valley; Porter Schoppe, Panguitch; Kelby Jessen, Piute; Porter Trapp, Piute; and Alexander Osterhout, Valley.

2A football

Caden Carter, Beaver; Evan Allred, Beaver; Ky Brown, Beaver; Tyler Hiatt; Enterprise; William Douglass, Kanab; and Cortland Dunlap, Parowan.

2A boys golf

Breckon Nelson, Enterprise; and Landon Adams, Kanab.

2A volleyball

Nakomie Yardley, Beaver; Allie Hunt, Enterprise; Rachel Gardner, Enterprise; Sierra Terry, Enterprise; Bryn Rasmussan, Millard; and Danika Jones, Parowan.

1A volleyball



Lexi Griffin, Panguitch; Tyree King, Piute; Esther Cox, Valley; Hailey Jacobs, Valley; Kamryn Maxwell, Valley; Paige Harris, Valley; Savannah Wood, Valley; and Whitnee Spencer, Valley.

2A girls soccer

Heidi Kerksiek, Beaver; Jacoy Griffiths, Beaver; and Lina Biasi, Parowan.

1A baseball

Lincoln Trapp, Piute; Jax Coburn, Piute; Spencer Cox, Valley; and Cooper Esplin, Valley.

