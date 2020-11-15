2 suspects in custody in connection with storage unit burglaries in Cedar City

Ace Storage facility, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two suspects with extensive criminal history are in custody following a string of recent storage unit burglaries in Cedar City that allegedly included the theft of ammunition.

Iron County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Charles Patrick Fallon, 45, and Steven Ricky Price, 66, on Nov. 5, following an investigation into a series of break-ins at Ace Storage earlier that week.

According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the men’s arrests, multiple storage unit doors had been damaged by a vehicle backing into them. Surveillance footage had yielded a vehicle description and license plate number, leading investigators to look for a white Ford Explorer that had also allegedly been used in a different storage unit burglary less than a month earlier.

On Nov. 5, detectives spotted the suspect vehicle on North Airport Road and pulled it over for speeding, the charging documents state. A man identified as Price was seated in the front passenger seat and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to substances consistent with marijuana and methamphetamine, the documents allege, adding that he also had a half-full can of an alcoholic beverage stuffed in his pant leg.

Investigators then questioned the female driver of the vehicle, who provided information regarding the storage unit burglaries, which led authorities to locate Fallon and arrest him later that same evening.

According to the charging documents, Fallon is alleged to have stolen items including a radio, a 30-inch Vizio smart TV and tax documents from a unit at Iron Clad Storage on Oct. 20. He also is suspected to have burglarized Ace Storage on Nov. 4, removing items including ammunition, military ammo boxes, an Olympus camera and lenses, a telescope with tripod and a 2,000-watt compressor generator.

A subsequent search of Fallon’s residence reportedly uncovered several items matching the description of the stolen merchandise, in addition to drugs and paraphernalia, the probable cause statement adds. Additionally, the stolen camera equipment was allegedly found at Price’s residence.

Both men were formally charged Nov. 6 and remain in custody at Iron County Jail.

Fallon, who made his initial court appearance Monday, faces several charges, including criminal mischief, a second degree felony, three counts of burglary, a third-degree felony; along with various misdemeanor counts, including theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Fallon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday before 5th District Judge Matthew Bell.

Court documents show both Fallon and Price have extensive criminal histories.

In Fallon’s most recent adjudicated case, he pleaded guilty on Aug. 27, 2019 to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to 12 days in jail and 18 months’ probation, with a $4,700 fine being suspended.

Price, who made his initial appearance Thursday, faces 11 charges, including second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, in addition to third-degree felony counts drug possession and possessing a weapon or firearm. He also faces multiple misdemeanor drug counts, in addition to charges of theft and receiving stolen property. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 17 before 5th District Judge Ann Marie McIff Allen.

This report is based on information provided in probable cause statements and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.