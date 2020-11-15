Utah’s football coaches give gameplan to get dads more involved in kids’ education

According to Fox13Now.com, the video released by the Utah Parent Teacher Association encourages men to join their local PTA.

“There is just a need. To get fathers into the classroom is huge,” said Jason Nackos, the Utah PTA male engagement specialist. “I was really trying to think, ‘What can I do, video-wise, to draw the attention of men?’”

To get men to listen, Nackos recruited six of the most recognizable men in the state, including Dixie State head football coach Paul Peterson, Southern Utah coach Demario Warren, University of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and BYU head coach Kalani Sitake.

“I knew once I had one of them, I could most likely get all of them,” Nackos said.

The video, which can be seen below, also features the head football coaches from Weber State University and Utah State.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by JOHN FRANCHI, Fox13Now.com.