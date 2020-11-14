Volleyball all-Region 9 team announced, with Snow Canyon and Desert Hills sharing MVP honors again

Composite image: Emilee Allred, left, and Katie Langford, right, were named co-MVPs of Region 9 volleyball on Nov. 11, 2020 | Photos courtesy of Dave Larson and Jeff Richards, St. George News | Background image Praneat/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For the second year in a row, Snow Canyon and Desert Hills have co-MVPs in girls volleyball, as Katie Langford repeated for the Warriors and is joined by Emilee Allred of Desert Hills. The announcement was made as part of the naming of the all-region team in a Nov. 11 virtual meeting of Region 9 coaches.

Langford, who formally signed on with Utah State University on national signing day, finished second in all of Utah and 47th in the nation with 511 kills to lead the way for a Snow Canyon team that went all the way to the state championship match. She trailed only Kennedi Knudsen of 2A Gunnison Valley, who recorded 598 kills. Langford also earned co-MVP honors last season as a junior alongside Desert Hills’ then-senior Kamryn Bliss.

Allred, the daughter of Desert Hills head coach Craig Allred, tallied 903 assists, a record for Region 9 players at least since the transition to 4A in 2017 according to MaxPreps data.

Desert Hills finished the season 13-1 in region play to win the regular season, their only loss coming at Dixie High on Sept. 17. They met the 12-2 second-place Snow Canyon in the quarterfinals of the state tournament and went up two sets to one before dropping the final two and being eliminated.

Dixie and Desert Hills (not including Allred) each claimed two spots on the first-team roster, while Crimson Cliffs, Snow Canyon and Cedar each added one.

Following are the first and second-team rosters and honorable mentions for Region 9 volleyball:

First-team All-Region

Jaidi Willden, Dixie.

Danielle Beckstead, Dixie.

Ellie Chase, Desert Hills.

Julia Jacobsen, Desert Hills.

Madeline Wallentine, Crimson Cliffs.

Jenna Thorkelson, Snow Canyon.

Megan Allred, Cedar.

Second-team All-Region

Auria Waters, Dixie.

Brooke Miller, Pine View.

Meg Carter, Hurricane.

Riann Gines, Crimson Cliffs.

Brooke Haguewood, Desert Hills.

Darcy Jackson, Snow Canyon.

Jael Wilde, Snow Canyon.

Honorable Mentions

Lily Barnes, Cedar.

Bethany Brooks, Dixie.

McKayla Allred, Desert Hills.

Angie Georgopolou, Snow Canyon.

Charity Elam, Crimson Cliffs.

Kenlee Clove, Canyon View.

