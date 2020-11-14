State Route 148 to Cedar Breaks closes for the winter

The golden hue of Cedar Breaks National Monument, Utah, on July 20, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Following the first significant snowfall of the season, the Utah Department of Transportation closed state Route 148 for the season on Monday. The closure of the road marks the end of one of the busiest seasons at the Cedar Breaks National Monument in recent years.

During the 2020 summer season, the monument reported 673,806 people visited the park compared to 498,974 people during the same period in 2019.

High visitation was driven by record numbers in September and October.

“We are happy more and more people continue to discover the wonder of Cedar Breaks,” said Superintendent Kathleen Gonder. “We were especially happy to welcome so many first-time visitors and campers in a safe and responsible way this summer.”

The Point Supreme Campground hosted 6,429 campers in 2020, far exceeding the total in 2019 of 4,032.

Although the road is closed, the park remains open. Vehicles can access the northern side of the park via state Route 143, which will remain open throughout the winter but may close temporarily during and immediately after heavy snowstorms and periods of blowing snow.

For up-to-date road conditions, visit the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) website at www.udottraffic.utah.gov or call 511 in state, or 866-511-8824 out of state.

As the snow continues to build, the scenic park road through the park will be transformed into a marked and groomed snowmobile route. The rest of the park will become a winter playground for those on snowshoes and skis. Please keep in mind there are no visitor services in the park at this time.

Snowmobiles are only permitted on the marked, groomed path through the park. Staying on the marked path ensures a safe and enjoyable recreational experience for visitors while protecting park resources such as plants and wildlife.

