Airborne ECS expands St. George office, bringing up to 73 new high-paying jobs over 7 years          

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced Thursday that Airborne ECS will expand its facility in St. George, creating up to 73 new high-paying jobs in the next seven years.

“This expansion will create high-paying jobs for engineers and technicians with salaries much higher than the area’s average wage,” Governor’s Office of Economic Development Executive Director Val Hale said in a press release

Airborne designs and integrates the assembly of complex environmental control systems for aerospace applications. Airborne gives its customers full digital control over all environmental aspects, including pressure, volume and temperature. The company fabricates the world’s lightest, most cost-effective ECS using composites and 3-D printed materials, all designed in-house.

“We’re doing something special here,” Brian McCann, CEO of Airborne ECS, said. “Next-gen aerospace is interesting because of the technological and economic upside. There’s a lot of momentum building up to challenge traditional industry dogma and bureaucracy through the power of advanced analytics and data collection. Airborne has a lot of momentum in that regard, and we’re excited to make our long-term home in St. George.”

St. George Mayor Jon Pike offered his congratulations to Airborne ECS for its commitment to the city.

“We envision a thriving tech ecosystem as part of our vibrant, diversified economy in St. George,” Pike said. “We are building a place where our children can stay and earn higher-paying salaries while enjoying the quality of life we are known for.”

Airborne may earn up to 15% of the new state taxes it will pay over the seven-year life of the agreement in the form of a Utah Legislature-authorized Economic Development Tax Increment Finance tax credit. The GOED Board has approved a post-performance tax credit not to exceed $1,433,643. Each year that Airborne meets the criteria in its contract with the state, it will earn a portion of the total tax credit.

“This agreement reflects a lot of hard work and dedication from the St. George Area Economic Development office,” Shirlayne Quayle, St. George’s director of economic development, said. “They understand that Airborne ECS is a key part of the St. George tech ecosystem and a prime example of how we will continue to grow and attract a talented workforce — from both within the city and from outside the area.”

State of Utah tax credit by the numbers

Tax revenue: $9,557,618

Wages: $23,246,659

Jobs: 73

Capital investment: $20 million

Timeline: 7 years

“Just as RAM Company has experienced, we believe that Airborne will find the quality of the region’s workforce, distribution infrastructure, and quality of life to be top-notch,” said Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah. “Congratulations to the City of St. George and St. George Area Economic Development on the area’s continued aerospace growth.”

