September 11, 1942 — November 12, 2020

Jon Merlin Baker, 78, passed away Nov. 12, 2020. Merlin, as he was called, was born on Sept. 11, 1942, to Melba Webb and William Earl Baker. He was the eighth of 11 children.

He married Sharleen Ruth Neilson on Sept. 3, 1966, in the St. George Temple. Both he and his wife were blessed to live their entire lives in St. George where they also raised both of their children.

Merlin began plumbing in 1964, later starting his own business Baker Plumbing, which he maintained until his retirement. Merlin was also a member of the Utah National Guard from 1960 until 1980. However, his true passion was firefighting. Merlin joined the St. George Fire Department in 1973 from which he had yet to retire. In 1975, he began serving as the fire warden for Washington County and did so until 2002. Merlin was a decorated firefighter receiving the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Service in 1982 and the Utah State Fireman of the Year Award in 1992. In 1994, he became President of the Utah Fireman’s Association. In addition to this distinguished service, Merlin also taught Fire Science at Dixie College and was instrumental in bringing the first Jaws of Life tool to the St. George Fire Dept.

In his free time, Merlin enjoyed working with his hands. Notably restoring a ’56 Chevy Truck and a vintage fire truck among other vehicles. He also enjoyed woodworking, several pieces of his work, including a beautiful china cabinet, are displayed prominently in his home.

For Merlin, the deer hunt was a special time of year. Not so much for the hunt, but for the time he was able to spend camping with his brothers. He loved taking his grandchildren out to ride four-wheelers and shoot guns or for a ride on the fire truck.

Merlin is preceded in death by his brothers: Lloyd (Lavonna), Norman (Nadine) and Lynn Baker; as well as his sister, Sheila (David) Krogue. He is survived by his wife, Sharleen; children: Kent (Cami) Baker and Kim (Scott) Marchal; grandchildren: Mason, Aislinn, Alexis, Braelyn, Bronson and unofficially adopted grandchildren, Laci and Kaleah Marchal; brothers: Kenneth (Annie Laurie), Alma (Marcia), Darrell (Jackie) and Steven (Carol) Baker; sisters: Mary Anne (Boyd) Snow, Gai (Scott) Herbert; and sister-in-law, Mildred Baker.

Captain Merlin Baker will end his 47 years of service to the St. George Fire Department on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Last call for Merlin Baker will be at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Viewing will begin at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and a short service at 1 p.m., graveside ceremonies will follow at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. Masks are required for those attending the viewing and services.

The Baker family would like to thank all those who provided assistance to Merlin with such kindness, compassion, and dignity. We especially thank the St. George Fire Dept., Gold Cross Ambulance, as well as Dr. Jones, Dr. Willis, Dr. Mercado and Dr. Saifee, who worked so diligently to prolong his life over the past several months.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.