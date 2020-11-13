What’s on the Menu: TwentyFive Main | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — In the heart of downtown St. George on beautiful historic Main Street sits a family-owned cupcake shop and café: the popular TwentyFive Main.

In this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” best friends for life Sheldon Demke and Bernadette Mcclafferty team up at TwentyFive Main, where the pepperoni is big, the cupcakes are perfect and the love between friends is forever.

Join Sheldon and Bernie for pesto, pepperoni and panini perfection on episode 70 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

“I am so excited,” Mcclafferty said. “I’ve been dying to come here.”

While the charming café is known for their cupcakes, it is their menu of savory dishes that really makes a mark on the Southern Utah dining scene.

Demke and Mcclafferty started with the salmon pesto, a “dynamite dish” featuring chili-rubbed seared salmon served over a bed of sautéed zucchini and squash and fettuccine noodles in homemade pesto sauce.

Next the “due amici” – that’s “two friends” to you and me, kids – had a slice of TwentyFive Main’s pepperoni pizza.

What sets this pizza apart from the rest? Well, if you ask Demke, it is the homemade marina sauce.

“You had me at homemade marina,” he said.

The pizza features giant, freshly sliced pepperoni covered in mozzarella and baked to cheesy goodness.

Also on their culinary tour of TwentyFive Main Cafe, the duo samples the Italian ham panini: freshly sliced smoked ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomatoes and pesto sauce loaded between two slices of bread and toasted to perfection.

“It was a panini for the gods,” Demke said.

And of course, no meal at TwentyFive Main could be complete without the mates having a wee cupcake or two.

“You know what they say,” Mcclafferty said of the tantalizing confections. “Save the best for the last.”

TwentyFive Main is located at 25 N. Main St. in St. George.

What’s on the Menu: TwentyFive Main | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

TwentyFive Main | Website | Facebook.

Location | 25 N. Main St., St. George.

Hours | Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Telephone | 435-628-7110.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.