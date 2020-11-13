Driver transported to hospital in semi vs. Mini Cooper collision

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon in a crash that caused minor delays on state Route 9 and Sand Hollow Drive in Hurricane.

Hurricane police responded to the crash, which took place in the intersection of the two roads when the driver of an RC Willey commercial vehicle traveling north on Sand Hollow Road attempted to turn left onto SR-9, officer Ken Thompson said.

The driver of the semitractor-trailer failed to yield and collided with a mini cooper that was headed south on Sand Hollow Road, he said.

The female driver of the Mini Cooper was transported to the hospital by a Hurricane Valley Fire ambulance, Thompson said.

Two males occupied the RC Willey vehicle, the driver and a passenger, Thompson said. In addition to the driver of the mini cooper, all three were wearing seatbelts.

Both vehicles were disabled and required towing, which slowed traffic for about 20 minutes, Thompson said.

The driver of the semi was cited for careless driving.

